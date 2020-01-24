Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market Scope Assessment 2023 | International Players – Cerner, MatrixCare, SOS Corp, CareVoyant, Kronos

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market Overview:

The Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market development (2019 – 2023).

According to the market research report, increasing the demand for one stop solution software in the healthcare industry is expected to boost the market growth. Flexibility and interoperability of such software is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled labor is expected to hinder the market growth.

The Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market is sub-segmented into Clinical Software, Non- Clinical Software and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market is classified into Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Hospice Care Center, Home/Assisted Living Facilities and others.

Top Industry News:

Cerner Corporation (October 07, 2019) – Cerner and ResMed Join Forces to Connect Health Networks and the Home – Cerner Corporation and ResMed, a world-leading digital health company, today announced a new collaboration agreement to help providers make more informed treatment decisions, control costs and deliver seamless care across health systems to the home.

As the population continues to age and payment models shift toward value-based care, home care is becoming more favored by patients and providers. To address this trend, Cerner designated ResMed’s Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform as its preferred solution in the space to integrate with its Cerner Millennium electronic health record (EHR). The resulting flow of insightful data will provide caregivers better tools to make more informed decisions and more easily transition patients from acute settings to out-of-hospital care.

“Both Cerner and ResMed believe in a system of health where the individual is at the center,” said Don Trigg, executive vice president, Strategic Growth, Cerner. “This relationship brings a top home health solution to Cerner clients and advances our larger, strategic vision to build a person-centric health network in every community.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market: MatrixCare, SOS Corporation, CareVoyant, MTS Medication Technologies, Netsmart, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Kronos and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). MatrixCare, SOS Corporation, CareVoyant, MTS Medication Technologies, Netsmart, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Kronos are some of the key vendors of Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems across the world. These players across Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Long Term Care and Nursing Home Information Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

