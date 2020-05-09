Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market to Register Significant Growth Globally During 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market. Further, the Low-calorie RTD Beverages market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

Future Market Insights, in its recently published market research report, provides a detailed analysis of the various factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Low-calorie RTD Beverages market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the study, the Low-calorie RTD Beverages market is set to register a CAGR growth of XX% through the assessment period and attain a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market

Segmentation of the Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market players

The Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market. The analysts of the report have performed extensive primary and secondary research to scrutinize the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Key players, such as Diageo, are also focusing to expand their product offering in the health and wellness segment, which echoes the growing demand for low-calorie RTD beverages.

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages: Market Segmentation

On basis of beverage type, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Alcoholic beverages Cocktails Vodka Wine Rum

Non-alcoholic beverages Carbonated Seltzers Sparkling water Non-carbonated Tea & Coffee Flavored/Infused water Fruit juices



On basis of flavor, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Fruits Citrus fruits Cranberry Grapefruit Others

Herbs & spices

On the basis of distribution channel, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Store-based retailing Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount stores Traditional Grocers

Online Stores

Examples of some of the key players operating in the low-calorie RTD beverages market are Diageo plc., Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Global Brands Limited, Bacardi Limited, Kold Group, PepsiCo, Inc., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, SGC Global, LLC, Malibu Drinks, Herbal Water, Inc. and AB InBev (Spiked Seltzer), among others.

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market: Key Takeaways

In April 2016, the company Spiked & Sparkling, launched a new sparkling water which is a very low-calorie RTD beverage and also available in low-carb and gluten-free. The product was launched to cater the increased consumer demand for carbonated water and low-calorie RTD beverages globally.

In 2014, the Skinnygirl Cocktails, manufacturer of low-calorie RTD beverages, launched two new products in the U.S. market, Sweet’arita and Sparkling Margarita.

Opportunities for Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market Participants

Manufacturers have great opportunity to expand production lines and retail outlets for low-calorie RTD beverages in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions because the North America and Europe regions have become saturated. Also, the consumer demand and purchasing power of the consumers in this region has increased and the tropical climate also encourages the consumption of low-calorie RTD beverages in these regions. In North America, there remains cut-throat competition in the market as all the major key players are focusing on developing low and zero calorie RTD beverages, and hence, newer flavors or new packaging formats should be explored to enhance consumer base. Also, special low-calorie RTD beverages can be launched for consumers with obesity and the focus can be turned to the clinical nutrition segment, as low-calorie RTD beverages have a wide scope of application in the food industry.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

