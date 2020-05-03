MARKET REPORT
Low Iron Glass Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application
Low Iron Glass market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Low Iron Glass industry.. The Low Iron Glass market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Low Iron Glass market research report:
Vitro Glass
Guardian Glass
Pilkington
Euroglas
Asahi Glass
Jinjing Glass
Yaohua Pilkington
CSG Holding
Taiwan Glass
Saint-Gobain
Xinyi Glass
Ancai Hi-tech
The global Low Iron Glass market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Float Glass
Rolled Glass
By application, Low Iron Glass industry categorized according to following:
Photovoltaic
Furniture
Architecture
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Low Iron Glass market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Low Iron Glass. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Low Iron Glass Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Low Iron Glass market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Low Iron Glass market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Low Iron Glass industry.
ENERGY
Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Demand, Present Status, Business Opportunity, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2025
On the basis of solution, the hyperscale data center market can be further divided into server, storage, networking, software and services. Out of these, the server segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate of 12.9% in the forecast period owing to the increased demand of servers across various geographical regions. However, in 2017, the highest market share belonged to the software segment because of rapid adoption of software defined networks (SDN).
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size 2017 by Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software and Services), by Workload (Enterprise and Consumer), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report provides various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is growing from Asia-Pacific region. Current hyperscale data center market share in been derived on the basis of thorough understanding of the forecast and dynamics of data centers in various geographies.
The global hyperscale data center market size was USD 583 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 12.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand of cloud computing technologies. As the volume of data is growing explosively year by year, the need for its storage is growing simultaneously. This mounting pressure of handling the data load has driven the hyperscale data center market over past few years. Started by few hyperscalers in the US region, new hyperscalers now are spread across various geographies to meet the new data requirements. The major influence to this market has been the advent of Internet of Things (IoT). The amount of data generated by the connected devices and the agility to handle this data can only be fulfilled by hyperscale data centers. Also, rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industry vertical have boosted the demand for high performance computing hardware. Introduction of 5G will enable a key shift towards software defined infrastructure, thus driving the hyperscale data center market in the coming years. Trending technologies such as connected cars, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications will have a positive influence on the hyperscale data center market.
The major challenges that could hinder the global hyperscale data center market are: the need of huge capital investments, high power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. Operators have been constantly trying different methods to improve the power efficiency by implementing new equipment designs and cooling systems. But for the past few years, the trend line of improving efficiency has flattened and cannot climb any further. Also, most of players in these market are multi-billion companies with enough capital to setup new data centers across different geographies in the world. Thus, the need for huge capital investment could be a strong entry barrier for a new player in the hyperscale data center market. Additionally, recent trend shows that cloud operators are shifting their focus towards leasing the data center space rather than setting up their own data center.
Based on the workload, the hyperscale data center market is further segmented into enterprise and consumer workloads. Revenue-wise, the share for enterprise workload was the largest in 2017 and is expected to dominate until the forecast period owing to the huge demand of cloud services in the enterprise world. The consumer workload segment which is mainly dominated by the video streaming services, is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period owing to the growing demand of online video streaming services across the world.
The major players in this industry include Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Dell, Intel, Lenevo, Equinix and others. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report, the hyperscale data centers are poised to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021 representing 53 percent of all the data center servers by 2021.
Key Segments of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market
Solution Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Server
Storage
Networking
Software
Services
Workload Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Enterprise
Consumer
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle-East & Africa World
What does the report include?
- The study on the global hyperscale data center market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of solution, workload and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
List of Figures
FIG. 1 Global hyperscale data center market segmentation
FIG. 2 Global data center IP traffic growth
FIG. 3 Porter’s Five Forces analysis
FIG. 4 Global hyperscale data center market size (%), by solution, 2017 & 2025
FIG. 5 Hyperscale data center market, server, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 6 Hyperscale data center market, storage, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 7 Hyperscale data center market, networking, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 8 Hyperscale data center market, software, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 9 Hyperscale data center market, services, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 10 Global hyperscale data center market size (%), by workload, 2017 & 2025
FIG. 11 Hyperscale data center market, enterprise, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
FIG. 12 Hyperscale data center market, consumer, 2015-2025 (USD billion)
List of Tables
TABLE 1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, 2017 & 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 2 North America hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 3 North America hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 4 Europe hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 5 Europe hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 6 Asia-Pacific hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 7 Asia-Pacific hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 8 Latin America hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 9 Latin America hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 10 Middle-East & Africa hyperscale data center market size, by solution, 2015 – 2025 (USD billion)
TABLE 11 Middle-East & Africa hyperscale data center market size, by workload, 2015–2025 (USD billion)
ENERGY
Virtual Goods Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth and Strong Application Scope by 2025
The global virtual goods market value is estimated to reach USD 189.76 billion by 2025 driven by the rapid growth in the gaming population across the globe. The rising demand for virtual goods is majorly impacted by the growing use of social networks and online gaming sites among youngsters. In virtual games, virtual currencies are used to buy virtual goods for various avatars. The global virtual goods market share is witnessing exponential growth from online gamers who purchase virtual goods such as swords, magic wands, or houses using real money.
Adroit Market Research in its latest study titled, “Global Virtual Goods Market Size 2017 By Gender (Female, Male), By Age Group (13-25, 25-35, 35-45, 45+), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” covers the global virtual goods market revenue during 2015 to 2025. The global virtual goods market report also includes insights into the industry such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The global virtual goods market share on the basis of gender and age group has been provided for key regions and countries.
The global virtual goods market demand has exploded alongside the rapid growth of social media and gaming. It has resulted in a multibillion-dollar marketplace for products which are virtual. Virtual goods can be any time of good including digital stickers that are used in messaging apps, outfits as part of gaming avatars, and extra lives in a video game. In recent times, gaming has transformed into mainstream entertainment, and the gaming audience has expanded both in size and demographic makeup. The gaming industry caters to a wide range of players who showcase the difference in preference towards gameplay and how they prefer to play. The most important trend that is driving the global virtual goods market is the emergence of free-to-play revenue models, which enables gamers to try a game free of cost. This is done with a view to providing low barriers of entry to the users.
The global virtual goods market is primarily been driven by the high demand from the male population around the world. The global virtual goods market share was dominated by the male population and is expected to account for more than 75% of the overall market by 2025. Online gaming and its associated business models have witnessed strong growth in recent years among the male population. Casual online gaming has familiarized many gamers with the world of video games and assisted companies to target this segment with differentiated products. Furthermore, the rising penetration of social gaming has led to many male participating, and spending money in games on these platforms as they get to play with the people whom they know.
The global virtual goods market based on geography was dominated by Asia Pacific region occupying nearly 57% of the overall market riding on the strong demand for virtual goods from China and Southeast Asian countries. Asia Pacific has maintained its strong foothold in the global virtual goods market owing to factors such as the large user base of social networks coupled with wide penetration of smartphones and wireless technology. Furthermore, the rapidly maturing payment infrastructure is also a significant driver which has motivated the consumption of virtual goods as it has managed to do away with the risks associated with internet transactions.
The game developers in this region are focusing on unique content creation and the designing of virtual goods in such a manner that they influence the gameplay to a large extent. The virtual goods marketplace is also getting tremendous boosts via investments. For instance, in April 2017, Five Jack, a South Korea-based company, raised an investment of USD 1.2 million in the form of a series A from by Korean VC K-Run Ventures and 500 Startups. Such investment activities are expected to further propel the global virtual goods market during the forecast period.
Key segments of the global virtual goods market
Gender Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Female
Male
Age Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
13-25
25-35
35-45
45+
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Spain
UK
Italy
Germany
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
MARKET REPORT
Ammonium Carbonate Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024
Ammonium Carbonate Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Ammonium Carbonate industry. Ammonium Carbonate market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Ammonium Carbonate industry..
The Global Ammonium Carbonate Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Ammonium Carbonate market is the definitive study of the global Ammonium Carbonate industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Ammonium Carbonate industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Basf
Oasis Fine Chem
Akash Purochem Private Limited
Taixing Dongyu Chemical
Yixing Weixing Chemical
Taixing Experimental Chemical
P J Chemicals
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Ammonium Carbonate market is segregated as following:
Leavening agent
Plastic Foaming agent
Medical reagent
By Product, the market is Ammonium Carbonate segmented as following:
Reagent grade
Technical grade
The Ammonium Carbonate market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Ammonium Carbonate industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Ammonium Carbonate Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Ammonium Carbonate Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Ammonium Carbonate market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Ammonium Carbonate market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Ammonium Carbonate consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
