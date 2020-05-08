Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2022

Overview

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is a wireless network technology that specializes in interconnecting low-bandwidth devices by focussing on long range and power efficiency. These technologies are specifically designed for M2M communications. M2M and IoT applications which consume greater power and cannot be adopted because of budget constraints can benefit from the wider range offered.

LPWAN uses low bandwidth and consumes lesser power. Consequently, data transfer rates for LPWAN are considerably lower. The network supports the devices over a long coverage area than the traditional consumer mobile technologies.

Technologies such as Bluetooth, Zigbee and WiFi are popular for consumer usage but not for industrial or commercial usage. LPWAN is being extensively used in smart cities and buildings, transportation and industrial applications.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic’s analyst, the LPWAN market will grow at an impressive CAGR of 90.0% during the forecast period 2016–2022. This unprecedented growth is largely due to the adoption of new integrated approaches by software players and telecom players. The global proliferation of gas and oil pipelines is a major boost for this market.

Regional Analysis

Geographical segmentation for the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by six regions – Americas, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and MEA. The growing number of smart cities projects in APAC and MEA region will continue to drive the market in the coming days.

Vertical Analysis

Segmentation of Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by types, networks, end-users, technologies and regions. Organisations mostly use private networks because of security issues. Public networks are generally used by start-ups and smaller organisations.

Key Players

The key vendors for the Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market are SIgFox, Semtech, Huawei, NWave, and Weightless.

Competitive Analysis

LPWAN technology is being strategically used to meet customer expectation. Most of the projects concentrating on LPWAN technology are from Western Europe and APAC region. LPWAN is preferred for data transfer and real-time data analysis in these regions for strategic reasons.

Benefits

The study entails an exhaustive analysis of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market with the aim of bringing all telecom and networking stakeholders on a common pedestal.

The report provides a detailed study of the LPWAN market by connectivity technologies, network types, industry verticals, regional insights, competitive landscape and end user analysis. The report also includes a deeper segmentation and a more detailed analysis of regions by providing country specific insights.

Regional Growth Opportunities: •Geographical segmentation by Americas, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

The regions have been analysed according to connectivity technologies, key verticals and leading countries

Detailed country wise analysis for the above regions

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies such as SigFox, Semtech, NWave Technologies, Neul, and On-Ramp, companies to watch out for and global software providers

The report covers latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape

Industry Applications: •In-depth analysis of six major end user segments, namely agriculture, industrial, consumer, infrastructure, logistics, and utilities

The industry applications have been analysed in terms of connectivity technologies and their networking connections

Detailed analysis of public and private networks

Report briefs about the upcoming technologies by companies such as Semtech and SigFox

The report is useful for the key stakeholders of the LPWAN market such as OEMs, telecom providers, software providers, and platform providers in the following ways: