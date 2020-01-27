MARKET REPORT
Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2018 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2025
Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) is powered by an electric motor which gains its power through a collector system. The power is normally obtained from the electricity from off-vehicle sources or self-started with solar panels, battery or a power generator.
Demand Scenario
The global low-speed electric vehicle market was USD 2.87 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 6.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
Asia-Pacific region leads the market with more than 60% of the market share owing to the early introduction of LSEVs in countries such as China and Japan paired with support from the government in the region. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are also important markets, though the demand for LSEV types of vehicles is small due to the low preference for scooters and motorcycles in these regions
Drivers vs Constraints
The global low speed electric vehicle market is mainly driven by rising government incentives in the form of subsidies and grants along with growing environmental concerns caused by conventional passenger carriers used for transportation purposes. Also, increasing adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster rollout of products are also anticipated to propel the growth. However, factors like long charging time of electric three-wheelers, inadequate number of charging stations are restraining the market.
Industry Trends and Updates
Bird Ride Inc., a US-based startup firm had raised USD 100 million funding for shared electric scooter services with plans to expand their company to almost 50 new cities in the US. This new round of funding would likely tackle the growth strategy by the time it rolls out its electric scooters in most of the cities of US.
Yogomo, a Chinese-based electric car manufacturer had slowed down the investment in LSEV since almost 150k unit/a LSEV projects especially in Wuxi and Baoya’s 500k unit/a NEV base in Xiangyang mainly do not realize the operation as planned
After Sun Care Products Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026
Facto Market Insights report store published a new syndicated report on After Sun Care Products Market. The report offers market size and forecast for the period of 2019 to 2026.This market research study also provides key market insights and aid in delivering a competitive advantage to clients.
According to AMR, the global after sun care products market was valued at $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The after sun care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $ 0.7 billion from 2018–2026.
After Sun Care Products market research report offers in-depth analysis of all industry trends, market drivers, barriers, and other macro market scenarios. The market research report analyzes the market with respect to region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific region captured a notable market share and is believed to capture a market share of 3.7% by the end of 2026. Global After Sun Care Products market also offers country analysis and provide separate analysis for key countries in each region.
This report includes several charts including data table and graphical representation for each table. Moreover, After Sun Care Products market research report also covers dollar value & growth rates of all major market segments.
This report covers detailed competitive landscape including market share, market positioning and in-depth company profiling. The key players profiled in this research report include L’Oréal SAS, Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Group, Lancaster Group, Unilver Plc, Estee Lauder Companies, Bioderma Laboratories. Company profiling offers a range of focuses on the key global growing up milk players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the After Sun Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The report also offers analysis of major market segments:
- After Sun Care Products Market, Price Point:
• Mass After-Sun
• Premium After-Sun
- After Sun Care Products Market, By Form:
• Cream
• Gel
• Lotion
• Essential Oils
• Others
- After Sun Care Products Market, By Sales Channel:
• Retail Pharmacies
• Convenience stores
• Supermarket/Hypermarket
• E-Commerce
Facto Market Insights provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Motor Graders Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2017 – 2025
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Motor Graders Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Motor Graders Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Motor Graders Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Motor Graders Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Motor Graders Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Motor Graders from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2017 – 2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Motor Graders Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Motor Graders Market. This section includes definition of the product –Motor Graders , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Motor Graders . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Motor Graders Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Motor Graders . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Motor Graders manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Motor Graders Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Motor Graders Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Motor Graders Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Motor Graders Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Motor Graders Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Motor Graders Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Motor Graders business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Motor Graders industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Motor Graders industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Motor Graders Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Motor Graders Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Motor Graders Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Motor Graders market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Motor Graders Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Motor Graders Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2025
An automotive electric fuel pump is used on engines with fuel injection to mainly pump fuel from the gas tank to the injectors. The pump normally delivers the fuel under high pressure, typically 30 to 45 psi depending on the application so that the injectors can spray the fuel into the engine.
Demand Scenario
The global automotive electric fuel pump market was USD 10.49 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 15.54 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.
Growth by Region
Asia-Pacific leads the market with 53.5% of the market share in 2018 owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars leading to their subsequent rise in production in countries such as India and China. North America, on the other hand, holds the second position due to the increase in disposable income paired with improvements in the standard of living of people in the region. Growth factors for Europe include the presence of major automobile manufacturers and rapid technological developments in the region..
Drivers vs Constraints
The market is mainly driven by a large number of sales of automobiles. Also, the growing emphasis on efficiency of a vehicle, rising popularity of brushless electric fuel pumps, and the evolving trend towards electrification of vehicle components are also propelling the growth. However, the growth is hindered by evolving consumer preference towards electric cars from conventional vehicles due to the rising fuel prices.
Industry Trends and Updates
DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier had planned to invest USD 100 million over a four-year period in startup companies around the world to advance mobility providing software-based solutions focused on electrification, automated driving, and connectivity.
Delphi Product and Service Solutions have announced 137 new fuel modules along with seven new electric fuel pumps covering more than 13.9 million vehicles such as Ford, Chrysler, Chevrolet, Nissan and Hyundai vehicles.
