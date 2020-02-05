LTE Advanced and 5G Market: Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis 2015 – 2021

LTE Advanced and 5G Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the LTE Advanced and 5G Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The LTE Advanced and 5G Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2015 – 2021. Rising demand for LTE Advanced and 5G among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the LTE Advanced and 5G Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the LTE Advanced and 5G Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different LTE Advanced and 5G Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of LTE Advanced and 5G

Queries addressed in the LTE Advanced and 5G Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of LTE Advanced and 5G ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the LTE Advanced and 5G Market?

Which segment will lead the LTE Advanced and 5G Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the LTE Advanced and 5G Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

key players in LTE advanced and 5G market include Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Ericsson Inc., SK Telecom Co. Ltd, NTT Docomo Inc., Verizon Communications, Qualcomm Inc., Nokia Networks, Samsung Group, Deutsche Telecom AG, Telefonica S.A and Huawei Technologies Company Ltd. among others. Key players in this market are focusing on introducing innovative LTE advanced and 5G technologies to gain first mover advantage. For example, in 2014 SK Telecom Co. Ltd entered into agreement with Ericsson Inc. for joint research on 5G technologies in South Korea. In addition, major companies such as Samsung Group, Nokia Networks and NTT Docomo Inc. are focusing on developing smart-phones that would be capable of deploying these technologies.