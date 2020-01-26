LTE Base Station Market: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

With different telecom operators around the world are turning their attention towards LTE, the equipment suppliers emerging the fundamental technology and network product are basically busting a lung to make this thing happen. The main product in any type of LTE network is going to be the radio frequency base station, or Long term evolution radio equipment face that hinge on assumptions around the deployment scenarios and the upgrade strategies. The growth of LTE base station market is highly reliant on the growth of overall telecom market globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the LTE base station market has been segmented on the basis of end user, antenna frequency and geography. Based on the end user , the market has been segmented mainly into four types they are like residential, urban, enterprise and rural & remote. Various types of antenna frequencies of LTE base station includes, 1390–1530MHz, 698–960 MHz,1710–2170MHz, 3300–3800 MHz , 2300–2700 MHz and 4900–5900 MHz . Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Continuously Increasing demand for better network capacity to access the connected services is one of the major growth drivers for the LTE base station market. Growth of the complementary technologies like software defined network and network functions virtualization is also acting as a key growth driver for the LTE base station market. Therefore, the growing market demand of 4G LTE in urban areas during the business hours with better data transfer speeds is the main factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of LTE base station during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, better spectral efficiency, technology life cycle and adoption and new infrastructure investment is also anticipated to increase the demand of LTE base station in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the LTE base station market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the LTE base station market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of higher deployment costs of LTE base stations. Interference with the existing services, cleanup cost and interference mitigation are few of the restraining factors for the global LTE base station market. The growing demand for the higher order frequency bandwidth and higher throughput required for the MIMO is going to create significant opportunity for LTE base station market in coming years.

By end user , the residential segment held the largest market share because of increased installation of very small cell devices in different APAC countries as it is one of the preferred option by SOHO and residential customers. However, the urban segment is projected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Higher network traffic during work hours and requirement of faster data transmission is expected to drive the market of urban region.

Geographically, the global LTE base station market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Increased shipment of the low-cost internet enabled device like the smartphone and tablet is driving the market of Asia Pacific region. The continuously growing rate of urbanization in densely populated countries like the India and the China has introduced a need of the environmental and economic development, leading to the increased government investment in cities and numerous central government programs. Which in turn is expected to drive the LTE base station market in this region. APAC market expected to maintain a steady pace during the forecast period from 2017-2025.

Some of the leading players operating in the LTE base station market includes Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei technologies (China), China Mobile (China), Alpha Networks(Taiwan) ,Airspan (The U.S.), AT&T (The U.S.) , Cisco (The U.S), CommScope (The U.S.) and Juni Global (South Korea) among others.