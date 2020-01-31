Lubricant Additives Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025

The ‘Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market, have also been charted out in the report.

the demand for natural resources and minerals is rising each passing day, the mining market in the MENA region is experiencing growth. This is expected to create significant opportunities for the commercial vehicles market and also fuel the production and sales of such transportation vehicles. Looking from another perspective, the waste management industry is experiencing growth and this in turn will affect the MENA commercial vehicles market positively. Huge amounts of waste is being generated from households, commercial, industries and from the construction sector. To handle this huge amount of waste, commercial vehicles are ideal and economical. This factor is also likely to boost the MENA commercial vehicles market.

The MENA commercial vehicles market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,250 Mn in the year 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 8,500 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2027. The MENA commercial vehicles market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% by value during 2017-2027. By volume, the MENA commercial vehicles market was pegged at 152,191 units in the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of 212,232 units in the year 2027, and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during 2017-2027.

Product innovation to play a vital role in the MENA commercial vehicles market

In the developed economies, the buyers of commercial vehicles are opting for vehicles that are equipped with advanced diagnosis and automation. Manufacturers of commercial vehicles have thus adapted to this demand by employing process R&D and product innovation in advanced telematics systems. This trend is also likely to gain a foothold in the MENA market and create significant opportunities in the coming years and boost market growth. In addition, there is an introduction of new and advanced components in the driver cabin of commercial vehicles that make the job of the driver easy in all types of weather conditions. This is especially true in the severely hot countries of the MENA region, or even during heavy rain or snow and very cold conditions. In addition, due to the introduction of new high strength steel and truck bodies that can withstand the high temperatures in the MENA region, the market is poised to attain a growth trajectory. With the introduction of rugged axles and the machine superstructure manufactured with the advanced machines that can bear high load conditions are also adding to the attraction of commercial trucks market in the MENA region.

MENA Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Class Type

The light duty segment in the class type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 160 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is estimated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 250 Mn at the end of the assessment period in 2027. The medium duty segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,850 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,000 Mn in the year 2027. The heavy duty segment in the class type category of the MENA commercial trucks market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,200 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 5,300 Mn in the year 2027.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

