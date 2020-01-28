Lubricating Oil Additives Market: Billion Dollar Global Business with Unlimited Potential

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Lubricating Oil Additives market. Lubricating Oil Additives Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lubricating Oil Additives. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Afton Chemicals (United States),Chevron Oronite (United States),BASF (Germany),Evonik Industries (Germany),Lubrizol (United States),Lanxess (Germany),BRB International (Netherlands),Afton Chemicals,Tianhe Chemicals (China),Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives (China),Wuxi South Petroleum Additives (China),Jinzhou Runda Chemical (China)

What is Lubricating Oil Additives?

The global lucrative Oil additive market is driven by the advancement in the automotive industry. Lubricating oil additives are chemical compounds which are added to lubricating oil to provide additional properties to enhance the present properties of the base oil. The additive helps in suppressing the undesirable properties of the base oil as well. Lubricating additives are applicable in the automotive industry to allow for the safe and efficient working of the engine, gearbox etc. These are also used in compressors and refrigerators to increase their lifespan. Demulsifiers are used to break oil water emulsions in Lubricants and removes water from the system. Lubricant Oil additives (LOA) act as a vital ingredient in modern technology.

The Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Detergent-Dispersant, Antioxidation-corrosion, Oiliness Additives, Tackifier, Others), Application (Anti-oxidant, Lubrication, Depressant, Anti-foam, Others), End users (Automotive, Industrial, Others), Sector (Automotive, Industrial), Additive types (Antioxidant, Demulsifier, Viscosity index improver, Detergent, Friction modifier, Anti-foam agent, Corrosion inhibitor, Others), Functional type (Dispersants, Detergents, Anti-oxidants, Anti-Wear Agents, Extreme Pressure Additives, Viscosity Index Improvers)

Market Trends:

Shift from Mono-grade oil to Multi-grade oil in the vehicles.

Market Challenges:

Evolution of increasing electric vehicles is a major challenge faced by this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for oil additives in the automotive and industrial sector

Introduction of new automobiles like smart cars and aluminum trucks

Unit sales and new registration of new vehicles leading to the growth of this market

Regulations targeting f

Market Restraints:

Growth in electric vehicles sales and Volatility in raw material prices.

Fluctuating raw material prices.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

