Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC.

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent players operating in Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.

The Lung Cancer Therapeutics market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client's needs.

Market Definition: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors

On the basis of molecule type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.

On the drug class, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.

On the basis of treatment type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.

On the basis of therapy type, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy.

On the basis of end user, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others.

Product Launch

In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech(U.S.) launched a potentially more than USD 1.255 billion collaboration with Seoul-based Yuhan Corporation (South Korea) for the development of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, Lazertinib. This drug is now under study in an ongoing Phase I/II trial in South Korea. The new product launch will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer treatment.

In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has launched Tecentriq in India which can be used for two types of cancers – urothelial carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This will give the company to expand their market in Indian market.

Research Methodology: Global Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Scope of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Lung Cancer Therapeutics market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

