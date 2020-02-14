Market Outlook
Machine Learning As A Services Market 2020-2028 by Growth Analysis, Trends, Technology, Size, Share and Revenues
An estimated 51.2 % of the global population was using internet by the end of 2018 – International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘GlobalMachine Learning As A Services Market, 2020-2028’to its databases of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The growth of the global Machine Learning As A Services Market is majorly driven by increasing number of technical innovations and overall digital transformation in numerous industries throughout the world. The growth of economies through digitalization is one of the significant factors that are driving big giants to invest highly in digital transformation to change their business models in order to get value-producing opportunities and stay ahead of their competitors along with improving the consistency and quality of their services. From artificial intelligence, MACHINE LEARNING AS A SERVICES Market to internet of things, the growing number of internet-connected devices around the world are contributing to the growth of the global Machine Learning As A Services Market.
The development in ICT industry on the back of growing number of internet users and data communication devices as well as networks is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global Machine Learning As A Services market throughout the forecast period (2020-2028). Geographically, the highest internet penetration was recorded in the North America region, followed by Europe during mid-2019.According to the statistics provided by the Internet World Stats, there were an estimated 4,536,248,808 internet users around the world in the mid-2019.Rising number of internet users and the overall increase in research and development activities in information and communication technology sector are some of the notable factors that are estimated to boost the demand for Machine Learning As A Services Market in upcoming years.
However, with rapidly changing technologies, companies need to keep up with these changes to attain significant advantage over their competitors in the market. In order to achieve this, it is important for them to train their professionals on timely basis. Not only will it help the marketers to stay ahead in their business but it will also help them to discover new applications from it.
Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Machine Learning As A Services Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Industry Analysis
Clinical Nutrition market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022
The Global Clinical Nutrition market was valued at USD 44.1bn in 2017 and is estimated to cross USD 60bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR around 4.65%. Clinical nutrition primarily incorporates the two scientific field nutrition and dietetics. It aims to offer treatment of medical disorders caused due to improper diet or body’s incapability to absorb the nutrients available in the normal diet. Clinical nutrition products consists clinical foods and dietary supplements which have been categorized as pharmaceuticals and are delivered either through parental or enteral feeding for metabolic disorders.
End User –
The geriatric population with weak digestive systems and paediatrics are major clinical products demand bearers in the market.
Market Dynamics –
This industry is considered to highly competitive with only a handful of companies with majority share. The aging population, rise in number of malnutrition patients, accelarating birth rate and premature births are few major factors that have contributed in the growing demand of the clinical nutrition products. The increase in number of diabetic patients has provided an opportunity in identifying and targeting a larger consumer base for various clinical nutrition products.
This has been a major driver for growth in US market. Increasing acceptance and adoption of infant and child nutrition due to increasing disposable income in developing countries, increased preterm birth in high income countries etc. are some drivers which are responsible for growth of clinical nutrition market.
Some of the restraint that challenge the growth of this market are less awareness about new products, high prices of novel product options, stringent FDA regulations and market volatility. Lack of uniform reimbursement of policies, complexities in patient compliance are also factors that are hindering the growth of clinical nutrition products.
Market Segmentation –
The global clinical nutrition market consists of various market segments that contribute to the total market value. The market has been segmented on the basis of various therapeutic areas where it is needed, various ingredients that are present in the product, the route of administration and the end-user of the product. The therapeutic areas which are mainly considered are protein maldigestion, malabsorption, diarrhoea, diabetes, short bowel movement, GI tract impairment, acute lung injury.
Acute respiratory distress etc. The segmentation on basis of ingredients includes amino acids, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and others. The route of administration covers parental and enteral mode of administration and lastly the segmentation on basis of end users consists application in infants, children, adults and geriatric population. It has been found that enteral mode of administration for clinical products holds around 30% of the market share, higher than the parental mode of administration because only patients with gut malfunctioning are fed by parental mode, the rest are fed using the enteral mode of administration.
Geographic Analysis –
The global clinical nutrition market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific region(China, India, Japan, Australia and others), Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and rest of the Europe), North America(USA, Canada and Mexico), Middle East and North Africa and Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and others). With the Asia-Pacific market being the fastest growing market at a CAGR of around 9% with major contribution from markets in China and India. The North America clinical market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Germany being the market leader in European market is also estimated to show considerable growth.
Key Players –
Abbott Nutrition and Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Groupe Danone, GlaxoSmithKline, Hospira, Inc., Nutricia North America, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Baxter Healthcare, Nestle Health Sciences are some major Players that are present in the market.
Global Market
Clinical Trial Support Services Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022
Clinical Trials researches involve researches done on people. It tests whether a particular procedure or a drug is safe and how well it works. They are designed to improve health and quality of life. Clinical Trial Support Services is a resource that standardize clinical and administrative procedures to conduct human research. It does so ensuring that the research withstands any legal scrutiny and follows the clinical practice guidelines.
The following services are provided by Clinical Trial Support Services to the Clinical Investigators: Patient Recruitment, Clinical Research education and training, Clinical trial data management, Clinical research nurse and clinical research coordinator services, Financial services, including invoicing of research sponsors, processing of sponsor payments and payment of study-related expenses, Regulatory submissions to regulatory Health body in the country, including Clinical Trial Applications, Review and negotiation of confidential disclosure agreements, Negotiation of contracts and study budgets, Preparing and submitting ethics applications, Preparing and submitting applications for health region approval, Preparation and processing of regulatory documents, blinding of study drug, and more.
Market Dynamics
The array of new diseases that we are recognizing every day, and our quest to find the cure for the same are driving the need for newer drug development which in turn is driving the need for clinical trials hence the need for clinical trial support services is on a rise. But increasing amount of investment during the entire process of the trial i.e. right from the patient recruitment to the analysis proves to be hindrance in its growth.
Market Segmentation
The Market has been segmented on the basis of Clinical Trial Cycle which includes: Pre-Clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III. The Pre-Clinical includes: Biomarker Discovery/Development, Assay Design and Development for Research Assay, Clinical Trial Strategy Design to Include Diagnostic. Phase I includes Early-Phase Patient Screening, Sample Collection Management, Data Management Assay Redesign, if Necessary, Pre-Sub Meeting (IND/IDE), Assay CLIA Validation for Clinical Trial Assay.
Phase II includes Regulatory Support for IDE Process, Target Patient Population Identification, Sample Collection Management, Data Management, Clinical Trial Testing Services Under CLIA Guidelines, CMO Identification for Research Use Only Kit. Phase III comprises of PMA, NDA Submission , Drug Approval, Global Diagnostic Manufacturing and Commercialization Strategy.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The United States and Canada in North America; China, Japan, India in Asia-Pacific; Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia in Europe; Brazil in South America have the largest market in their respective regions.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Alcura Health, Quintiles, Parexel, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Covance, ICON Plc.
Industry Analysis
Clinical Trials Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022
With a valuation of US$ XX Mn in 2016 which is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 and a Compounded Annual Growth rate of XX%, the Global Clinical Trials Market is increasing at a steady pace. Clinical trials deal with research studies that verify whether a medical treatment is suitable and safe for humans. They help in the decision-making process to show which medical strategy works for certain kinds of people and illnesses. They are a part of the regulatory process to get approval for drugs to be sold in the market. Pharmaceuticals companies are now outsourcing the clinical trials process to reduce regulatory issues for them.
Market Dynamics
The factors that drive growth for the Clinical Trials Market include ever-increasing burden of diseases and their prevalence as well as the globalization of clinical trials. The pressures of regulatory guidelines are a major challenge for this industry. Another challenge for this industry is the high cost of conducting trials and associated research.
The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the digitization of biomedical systems.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the phase, study design, indication, and geography.
In terms of the phase, the market is classified into phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4. In phase 1 trials a small group of people is tested for a new treatment for their side effects and safety. In phase 2 trials frequent reviews are conducted to find the effectiveness of these. In phase 3 trials a large group of people is tested to confirm the effectiveness of treatment and further examine its side effects and for the comparison of new treatments with existing treatments.
In terms of study design, the market is segmented into Interventional, Observational and Expanded Access. The most popular method is the interventional clinical trials method.
In terms of indication, the market is divided into Oncology, CNS condition, Autoimmune, Pain management, Diabetes, Obesity.
The different geographic market segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the increasing number of contract outsourcing firms, and the research & development in the region. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share. But in terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is the expected to be the leader because of the developing infrastructure.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Charles River Laboratories, Quintiles IMS, and SGS SA.
