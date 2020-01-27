Machine Learning in Retail Market to Grow with a High CAGR

Global Display Controller Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.10 % during a forecast period.

A display controller is the main component of the device, which is generating a video signal. It is an integrated circuit, which produces a TV video signal in a video display system.

Growing production of consumer electronics and mobile communication devices across the globe are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global display controllers market.

Additionally, the rising adoption of LCD display controllers and touchscreen display controllers by the key players of consumer electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, and LCD screen display devices are expected to drive the global display controller market growth. On the other hand, lack of skilled personnel to develop software programs for multi-touch and multi-display applications are limiting the global display controller market growth.

Touchscreen Controller is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period in the global display controller market. Growing application area of touch screens across the industries, increasing preference of consumers for capacitive touchscreen technology, rising trend of touchscreens and innovation in advanced touchscreens are some of the driving factors behind, which are expected to increase demand for the touchscreen controller. An increase in the adoption of the touchscreen controller in an array of applications like automobiles, smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and others are also boosting the growth in the global display controller market.

Mobile communication devices applications are expected to share significant growth in the global display controller market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, which are the key products in this segment. These devices are expected to account for an annual sale of over one billion units. Additionally, the display resolution and pixel density are presently increasing in mobile communication devices, which requires the usage of high-performance ICs with higher ASPs in these devices.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global display controller market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid industrialization, which is finally fuelling the demand for display controllers in this region. Additionally, the availability of raw material at cheap prices is one of the key factors, which is fuelling the growth of the display controllers market. The growing adoption of the consumer electronic devices is the foremost factor contributing to the growth of display controllers market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global display controller market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global display controller market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Display Controller Market

Global Display Controller Market, By Display Type

• LCD Controller

• Touchscreen Controller

• Multi-Display Controller

• Smart Display Controller

• Graphics Display Controller

Global Display Controller Market, By Display Controller

• Video Interfaces

 VGA

 WVGA

 DVI

 HDMI

 VHDCI

 Displayport

• Display Controllers

 Video Shifter

 Video Interface Controller

 Video Co-Processor

Global Display Controller Market, By Application

• Appliances

• Industrial Control

• Medical Equipment

• Office Automation

• Automotive

• Mobile Communication Devices

• Entertainment & Gaming

• Others

Global Display Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Display Controller Market

• Novatek Microelectronics Corporation

• Intersil Corpration

• Fujitsu Limited

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

• Solomon Systech Limited.

• Digital View Inc.

• Raio Technology Inc.

• Cyviz As

• STMicroelectronics

• Barco

• Kent Displays

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Display Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Display Controller Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Display Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Display Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Display Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Display Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Display Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Display Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Display Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Display Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Display Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Display Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Display Controller Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-display-controller-market/32872/

