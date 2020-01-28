Machine Learning Market Outlook 2018: Business insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Machine Learning Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the machine learning sector for the period during 2018-2023. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The machine learning market research report offers an overview of global machine learning industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.

The machine learning market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD 23.46 Bn in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.6% between 2018 and 2023.

The global machine learning market is segment based on region, by Components Type, by Service, and by Organization Size. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Machine Learning Market Segmentation:

Machine Learning Market, By Components Type:

• Software tools

• Cloud and Web-Based APIs

• Others

Machine Learning Market, By Service:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Machine Learning Market, By Organization Size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global machine learning market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global machine learning Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Google Inc.

IBM Watson

Microsoft

Amazon

Baidu

Intel

Facebook

Apple Inc.

