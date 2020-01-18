Magnetic Couplings Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

Magnetic Couplings Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Magnetic Couplings industry growth. Magnetic Couplings market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Magnetic Couplings industry.. The Magnetic Couplings market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Magnetic Couplings market research report:



EagleBurgmann

ABB

Rexnord

Tridelta

CENTA

Dexter

MagnaDrive

Magnetic Technologies

JBJ

DST

KTR Corporation

Ringfeder Power Transmission

MMC Magnetics

SDP&SI

OEP Couplings

The global Magnetic Couplings market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Disc-type Coupling

Synchronous Coupling

By application, Magnetic Couplings industry categorized according to following:

Underwater

Petrochemical

Electronic

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Magnetic Couplings market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Magnetic Couplings. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

