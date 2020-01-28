Connect with us

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Segments, End users, Competitive Scenario, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market 2020 report includes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Revenue, market Share, industry volume, and Trends, Growth aspects. Growing prevalence of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems fuelled by the changing lifestyle, inclination towards the sedentary lifestyle & growing obesity disorder among people, is some of the predominant driving force contributing to the market growth.

Magnetic resonance imaging is a kind of tomography, which USES magnetic resonance to obtain electromagnetic signals from the human body and reconstruct human information.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next seven years. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market analyses factors that affect demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by industry vendors, regional analysis, Segment by Type, Applications of whole Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems industry.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Hitachi
Siemens Healthineers
Canon Medical Systems
GE Healthcare
Philips
Aspect Imaging
Bruker
Aurora Imaging Technology
Esaote

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Open MRI Systems
Closed MRI Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital
Physical Examination Center
Other.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems market.

Chapter 1: Describe Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

MARKET REPORT

360-Degree Camera Market 2025 Global Players are Curtiss – Samsung, Ricoh, GoPro, Insta360, 360fly, LG, Nikon, Kodak, Rylo, Bubl, Xiaomi

Published

1 second ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The latest market intelligence study on 360-Degree Camera relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of 360-Degree Camera market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

This report studies the global market size of 360-Degree Camera in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 360-Degree Camera in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global 360-Degree Camera market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Samsung, Ricoh, GoPro, Insta360, 360fly, LG, Nikon, Kodak, Rylo, Bubl, Xiaomi

Most important Type of 360-Degree Camera covered in this report are:

  • Single
  • Professional

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

  • Media & Entertainment
  • Consumer
  • Military & Defense
  • Travel & Tourism
  • Automotive
  • Commercial
  • Healthcare

360-degree videos, also known as immersive videos[1] or spherical videos,[2] are video recordings where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time, shot using an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras.
The projected growth of this market can be attributed to the benefits of deploying 360-degree cameras in various applications and surge in the use of 360-degree cameras in the automotive sector.
In 2017, the global 360-Degree Camera market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 360-Degree Camera market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 360-Degree Camera market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 360-Degree Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global 360-Degree Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 360-Degree Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of 360-Degree Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

MARKET REPORT

Boom Trucks Market Opportunities, Trends and Growth | Able Rigging Contractors, Altec, Terex Corporation, American Construction Company

Published

2 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The latest market intelligence study on Boom Trucks relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Boom Trucks market for the forecast period 2015–2025.

This report focuses on the Boom Trucksin global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Able Rigging Contractors Inc, Altec Inc., Terex Corporation, American Construction Company, Aspen equipment Company, Elliott Equipment Company, Interlake Crane Inc., Manitex International, Inc., Ruthmann GmbH & Co KG, The Manitowoc Company Inc., Palfinger AG, Runnion

Most important Type of Boom Trucks covered in this report are:

  • All Terrain Cranes
  • Telescopic Truck Cranes
  • Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes
  • Rough Terrain Cranes
  • Tower Cranes

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

  • Transport
  • Logistics
  • Municipal
  • Construction
  • Waste Management
  • Agriculture Usage

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Boom Trucksproduct scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commercial Wine Cabinets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Boom Trucksin 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Boom Truckscompetitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Boom Trucksbreakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Boom Trucksmarket forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Boom Truckssales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major End-Use

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 Conclusion

MARKET REPORT

Inert Gas Generator System Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2024

Published

5 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The Global Inert Gas Generator System Market is estimated to reach USD 110.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Obligation to install system by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the inert gas generator system market during the forecast period. However, requirement of continuous inspection, testing processes, and maintenance services is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption in various industries is expected to become an opportunity for Inert Gas Generator System market.

Inert gas is a gas that has very low reactivity with other substances. The inert gas generator system produces inert gases by burning process to ensure non explosive ambience in the structure.  Some key players in Inert Gas Generator System market are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham plc, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Survitec Group Ltd., and Eaton Corporation Inc. among others.

Inert Gas Generator System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global inert gas generator system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  • On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aerospace, industrial, and marine.
  • By component, inert gas generator system market is segmented into, marine, industrial and aerospace.
  • By end use industry, inert gas generator system market is segmented into food and beverages, chemical, aerospace and motoring, defense, electronics, marine, metallurgy and others.
  • The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

List of the leading companies operating in the Inert Gas Generator System market include:

  • Honeywell International Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Cobham plc
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp
  • Survitec Group Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation Inc.
  • Air Liquide SA
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Wartsila Oyj Abp
  • Cold harbour Marine Ltd.
  • Other Key Companies

Inert Gas Generator System Market: Report Scope

The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire in energy dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Inert Gas Generator System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Inert Gas Generator System Market by Type

Aerospace

Industrial

  • Membrane Based
  • Pressure Swing Adsorption Based

Marine

  • Dual Fuel Inert Gas Generator System
  • Flex Inert System
  • Flue-Generator System
  • Inert Gas Generator System

Inert Gas Generator System Market by Component

Marine

  • Scrubber Unit
  • Inert Gas Blowers
  • Deck Water Seal
  • Control System
  • Others

Industrial

  • Filter Elements
  • Valves
  • Carbon Molecular Sieves
  • Air Compressor
  • Others

Aerospace

  • Air Separation Module
  • Sensor
  • Pallet
  • Control System
  • Others

Inert Gas Generator System Market by End Use Industry

  • Food and Beverages
  • Chemical
  • Aerospace and Motoring
  • Defence
  • Electronics
  • Marine
  • Metallurgy
  • Others

Inert Gas Generator System Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the global market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the global market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Trending