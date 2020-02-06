Magnetorheological Fluid Versus Ferrofluids Market – Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Report Highlights

This report examines the emerging market for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids on the basis of materials type, technology, application, and region. Magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids could contain different types of magnetic particles, base fluids, and surfactants. It is intended for those entities desiring a picture of ongoing activities for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets.

Report Includes:

– An overview of global market for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids

– A look at the major market opportunities and evaluation of recent activities in magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids industry

– Insight into opportunities and challenges for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids manufacturers and users

Summary

This report discusses and analyzes two magnetic particle-based fluids for industrial use: magnetorheological (MR) fluid (MRF) versus Ferrofluids, also known as magnetic fluid (MF).

– An MR fluid consists of particles of magnetic materials, a liquid that acts as a carrier and a dispersing agent, which is generally a surface active agent (surfactant). When subjected to a magnetic field, the particles in the MR fluid align and form a chain structure, which greatly increases the fluid’s apparent viscosity, to the point of being a viscoelastic solid. The surfactant is used to cover the surfaces of the particles in order to prevent sedimentation of the particles.

– A ferro or MF fluid is a stable viscous fluid that also contains magnetic particles and a carrier. Without a magnetic field, the particles are randomly distributed and the MF has no magnetization. But when the MF is exposed to a magnetic field, the particles align and the MF exhibits magnetized behavior. As in an MR fluid, the surfaces of the particles are also often covered by surfactant, to produce electrostatic repulsion, which prevents agglomeration of the particles.

