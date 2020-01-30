Mainframe Development Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Data Centre Security economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Data Centre Security market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is Data Centre Security . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the Data Centre Security market are discussed in the report.

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as offerings, data centre types, end use, and regions.

The data centre security market is estimated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cyberattacks and the increasing adoption of cloud computing & visualization of enterprises. However, the high cost associated with data centre solutions and services are estimated to be among the factors hampering the growth of the global data centre security market in terms of value.

The report on the data centre security market offers a detailed market analysis on the revenue generated from the adoption of data centre security solutions and services globally by end-user industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, government, media & entertainment, defence, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Besides large-sized data centres, the adoption of data centre security solutions and services by medium- and small-sized data centres has also increased, owing to which the latter has also been included in the scope of this report.

The data centre security market report is structured to enable readers to develop an organised understanding of the data centre security market. The global data centre security market report begins with an executive summary, followed by market definitions and taxonomy. The subsequent section discusses market viewpoints (macroeconomic factors, value chain, market dynamics, forecast factors, etc.), regional analysis, and competitive analysis. Each section of the global data centre security market report covers a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the data centre security market on the basis of the key opinions and facts collected from industry participants, experts, historical trends, and developments in the market.

Data Centre Security Market: Segmentation

The global data centre security market has been segmented on the basis of offering, data centre type, end use, and regions.

On the basis of offering, the global data centre security market has been segmented into:

Logical Security Solutions Virtual Appliances Server Software

Physical Security Solutions

Services Managed Services Consulting Services



On the basis of data centre type, the global data centre security market has been segmented into:

Large

Medium

Small

On the basis of end use, the global data centre security market has been segmented into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defence

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

On the basis of region, the global data centre security market has been segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

MEA (Middle East & Africa) GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The global data centre security market report starts with an executive summary followed by the market introduction, which provides a definition of the products and the taxonomy of the global data centre security market assessment. In the following section, the report describes the market background, which includes the macro-economic factors, value chain analysis, and forecast factors impacting the growth of the market. The market background section also discusses market dynamics that are impacting the data centre security market at a global level.

The subsequent section of the data centre security report provides value projections for the data centre security market on the basis of the segments stated above at a global level. The global market values indicated in this section have been grouped by collecting data and insights at a regional level. Information provided on the global data centre security market, accompanied with key insights and facts, cover distinctive analysis frameworks, such as market attractiveness analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis, y-o-y growth trend comparison, and market share analysis for each of the types included under each segment.

The subsequent section of the report comprises a brief outlook of the global data centre security market on the basis of seven prominent regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania, which are considered in the study. This section includes the market attractiveness analysis, growth potential, and regional market position for each of these regions.

Global Data Centre Security Market: Competition Landscape

In the last section of the report, a competitive analysis of the data centre security market has been included to provide report audiences a dashboard view on the basis of the manufacturer strategies, key differentiating factors, and their presence in the data centre security market. In addition, this section covers the tier structure analysis, market share analysis, and market structure analysis of the key players in the global data centre security market.

Comprehensive profiles of manufacturers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their recent developments and key offerings in the data centre security market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the data centre security report are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, CheckPoint Software Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Dell EMC, Fortinet, Inc., FutureNet Solutions, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated.

