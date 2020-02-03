Mainframe Market – Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and Competitive Scenario

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Mainframe Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the mainframe sector for the period during 2018-2027. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The mainframe market research report offers an overview of global mainframe industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2027.

The mainframe market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2027.

The global mainframe market is segment based on region, by type and by industry vertical. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Mainframe Market Segmentation:

Mainframe Market, By Type:

• Z systems

• GS series

• Other

Mainframe Market, By Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Public Sector

• Retail

• Travel & Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global mainframe market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global mainframe Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

BMC Software, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Compuware Corporation

• Dell EMC

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• HCL

• Hewlett-Packard

• IBM Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Unisys Corporation

