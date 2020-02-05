Maleic Anhydride Market With Competitors Growth Prospects, Product Key Features, Industry Growth Rate

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Maleic Anhydride Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Increasing disposable income and greater penetration of spandex in compression stockings, medical textiles and stockings have up surged the demand for 1, 4-butanediol, which in turn drives the growth of the maleic anhydride market. The application of maleic anhydride, along with bio-based feed stocks polymers is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, the use of bio based succinic acid as an alternative of maleic anhydride restrains the fruitful growth of the maleic anhydride market. The expansion of the construction industry in developing countries demands more application of unsaturated polyester resin in heat resistant pipes and tanks. This is anticipated to bolster the growth of the maleic anhydride market in the years to come.

Key Players

1.Ashland Inc.

2.Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

3.Flint Hills Resources, LP

4.Huntsman Corporation

5.Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

6.Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

8.Polynt Group

9.Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

10.Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd.

Maleic anhydride is a crystalline, unsaturated compound which is soluble in acetone and hydrolyzes in water. It is manufactured from butane or benzene by the process of oxidation. It is colorless or a white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. When chopped glass fibers are mixed with unsaturated polyester resins, they give rise to fiberglass reinforced plastics that are used widely in boats, bathroom fixtures, automobiles, tanks and pipes.

