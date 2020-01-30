Managed Cyber Security Services Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2028

The global Managed Cyber Security Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Managed Cyber Security Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Managed Cyber Security Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Managed Cyber Security Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Managed Cyber Security Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global managed cyber security services market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global managed cyber security services market is expected to gain momentum attributed to growing need to protect confidential data from malware attacks. Increasing incidences of malware attacks in various business organizations will continue to fuel adoption of the managed cyber security services and solutions. In addition, surge in instances of employees and insiders of the business organization attempting to leak confidential and sensitive data has led business organizations to adopt the managed cyber security services and solutions significantly. Growing instances of data breaches and malware attacks in various organizations has led the companies offering cyber security solutions and services to focus on developing enhanced perimeter defense and threat detection solutions.

Malware attacks and data breaches can lead to significant losses for the company along with its confidential information stored. Growing need to for cyber security solution and services has led to surge in demand for the critical business service monitoring that are offered to the clients. Moreover, organizations are also increasingly focusing on offering cloud security management, user activity management, security monitoring and VID, and desktop monitoring services to various business and government organizations globally. Increasing data breaches can further lead to identity theft in order to make expensive purchases, commit fraud, apply for loans and withdraw money. Bound to these factors, demand for the managed cyber security services and solutions is expected to increase significantly.

Growing incidences of data braches and malware attacks in various financial and banking institutions will continue to impact growth of the global managed cyber security services market positively. Information and crucial data regarding the security details of the financial institutions could lead to significant losses for the banking institutions. Further, loss of important details of the end users and banking credentials will impact the loyalty and trust of the customers investing in the plans offered by the financial institutions. Bound to these factors, demand for the managed cyber security services and solutions is expected to increase in the global market.

Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global managed cyber security services market is segmented in terms of application, end users, and region. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented as identity and access management, risk & compliance management, vulnerability management, managed security devices management and other applications. Based on end users, the global market is segmented as BFSI, discreet manufacturing, healthcare, government agencies, telecommunication, energy & utility and other end users. By region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market: Competition

Key players in the global managed cyber security services market are Tata Consultancy Services, Symantec, Secureworks, CNS Group, IBM Corporation, Proficio, Accenture, Optiv, Assuria and Honeywell.

Each market player encompassed in the Managed Cyber Security Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Managed Cyber Security Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

