Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market Insights, Outlook and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global managed file transfer and software & services market is a fragmented one with the presence of several key players. The leading companies in the global market are pushing for developing new and innovative products that will help them stay ahead of the competitive curve. Some of the leading companies in the global market for managed file transfer and software & services include names such as IBM Corporation, Ipswitch Inc., Accellion, Open Text, Saison Information Systems Ltd. among others.

In August 2019, Ipswitch Inc. announced that the company has launched a new release of its award-winning network monitoring software Whatsup Gold. The company has introduced a public rest API that will allow for a wider integration with the end-users internal systems.

Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are responsible for pushing the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the increasing demand from the banking sector. A sharp rise in the number of people opting for net banking has helped in pushing the development of the global market. Moreover, with increasing online transactions and presence, there has been a growing need for more online security from threats such a hacking and other cyber-attacks. This too has helped in pushing the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market. Another key trend that has been observed in the global market is of growing adoption of cloud technology. Rapid digitization of company’s processes across multiple sectors is also expected to boost the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market.

Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Geographical Outlook

The global managed file transfer and software & services market has five main regional segments that helps in understanding its overall working dynamics. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently, the global managed file transfer and software & services market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. Presence of highly established software and IT companies in the region are one of the key reasons behind the development as well as the dominance of the North America region. On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a highly promising segment in the near future of the forecast period. With the presence of highly developing countries such as India and China and with their developing infrastructure, the region is expected to present several lucrative business opportunities in the near future.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Application Centric

People centric

Ad-hoc

By Service

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

