Managed Grid Services Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth 2019 – 2027

Global Viral Clearance Services Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 286.89 million to an estimated value of USD 1106.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases globally.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the viral clearance services market are Charles River; Labor Dr. Merk & Kollegen GmbH; Texcell; Merck KGaA; WuXi AppTec; Sartorius AG; Eurofins Scientific; Bioscience Laboratories; Syngene; Covance Inc.; Vironova; VIRUSURE; Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation; Clean Cells; Kedrion S.p.A; BSL Bioservice; Lonza; Avance Biosciences Inc. and SGS SA.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of biopharmaceutical organizations participating in frequent drug launches; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of funding, R&D expenditure resulting in innovative and technologically advanced products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Increased cost and arduous developmental process for drugs and biological products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Lack in adoption of outsourcing the preclinical procedures and activities from the various biopharmaceutical organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Basic Service

Enhanced Service

Turnkey Service

By Application

Recombinant Proteins

Tissue & Blood Derived Products

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products

Stem Cell Products

Vaccines & Therapeutics

Others

By Method

Viral Removal

Chromatography

Nanofiltration

Precipitation

Viral Inactivation

Low pH

Solvent Detergent Method

Pasteurization

Chemical

Radiation

Others

By End-User

Biopharmaceuticals

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had agreed to acquire PHAST Gesellschaft für Pharmazeutische Qualitätsstandards mbH. This acquisition is expected to promote and expand Eurofins’ biopharmaceutical testing services along with their presence in providing them in Germany and Switzerland.

In September 2016, Merck KGaA announced the launch of “Viresolve Pro Shield H” which is designed for the removal of paroviruses from protein feed streams. The product designed for utilization as a prefilter in combination with Viresolve Pro Devices will provide enhanced effectiveness and efficiency in viral clearance services.

Competitive Analysis:

Global viral clearance services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of viral clearance services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

