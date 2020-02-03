Managed Print Services Market Report 2018: Major Players, Application Regional Forecast to 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Baijiu economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Baijiu market are discussed within the accounts.

Key Drivers

Owing to the rising preference of baijiu as a party drink in various country is one of the reason that is predicted to accelerate global baijiu market’s growth during the estimated period. Moreover, the greater shelf life of the alcohol without compromising the taste is also a key factor expected to be responsible for the growing momentum of global baiju market.

Additionally, the easy production of the alcohol from ingredients such as sorghum, wheat, rice, corn, and millets is yet another factor that is contemplated to be responsible for the marketduring the projected tenure of 2018 to 2028.

Moreover, health benefits such as reduction of uric acid formation in the body that results in platelets aggregation in the body is also a major aspect that is expected to influence the growth of global baiju market during the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

Global Baiju Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global baijiu market during the forecast. This is because, the alcohol is predominantly consumed in China, and hence various players are setting up their baiju breweries in the country. Moreover, the raw materials required to manufacture baijiu is easily available in countries like India, Thailand, and China. As a result the players can have access to the raw materials in much lesser price, this is also a constituent that attracts various players to Asia Pacific. Hence, the region is expected to experience maximum growth amongst all other region of global baijiu market over the period of 2018 to 2028.

The global baiju market is segmented on the basis of:

Source Sorghum Wheat Barley Corn Rice

Flavor Strong-flavor Sauce-flavor Light-flavor Rice-flavor Sesame-flavor Chi-flavor Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Online stores Convenience Stores Liquor Stores



