Marijuana used by the male partner linked to greater risk of spontaneous abortions

According to an interesting study taken up by HealthDay, those men who periodically smoke marijuana, at least once a week, show a double chance of seeing their partner abort than those who do not use marijuana.

The study speaks of spontaneous abortions, in particular those abortions that occur at most eight weeks after conception. This new study, according to HealthDay, raises suspicion regarding the use of marijuana as a strong damaging element for sperm.

This is not the first study to link the use of marijuana to the quality of sperm: in the past, other researches had shown that marijuana can decrease the number of sperms and reduce their motility, as recalled by Alyssa Harlow, PhD student at Boston University School of Public Health and principal author of the study. Furthermore, it is also thought that marijuana can directly damage sperm DNA.

The researcher, together with some colleagues, examined the data of 1,400 couples from the United States and Canada, couples who were trying to have a child. The survey to which these couples had been subjected also included questions concerning the use of marijuana.

About 8% of the men surveyed reported using marijuana at least once a week. The researchers noted a connection between the frequent use of marijuana before conception by the male partner and abortion, and this also applied to those couples in which the partner did not use marijuana. Specifically, the researchers noted a double risk of abortion suffered by their non-marijuana partner if her partner smoked marijuana at least once a week.