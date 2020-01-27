MARKET REPORT
Marine Engines Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2024
Global Marine Engines Market: Overview
Marine engines are machines that supply power to several kinds of vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators, and propulsion systems central to maritime activities and vehicles. Different types of marine engines are available that serve different purposes of various marine vehicles and systems. Marine engines can be classified according to different criteria, including the type of propulsion system in use, the power range of the engine, fuel used to power the engine, and major applications.
This report on the global marine engines market provides users a proper understanding of all the crucial elements of the market and its present state. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the market and its major segments, its drivers, restraints, major trends influencing consumer choices, regulatory factors at play across major regional territories, technological and product advancements, and competitive landscape of the market.
The exhaustive market data included in the report has been gathered with the help of a number of research methodologies and narrowed-down to conform to the specific needs of business decision makers in the global marine engines market.
Global Marine Engines Market: Trends and Opportunities
Rise in the number of leisure marine travelers, vast expansion of the global seaborne transport industry, advent of technologically advanced and highly reliable engines, economic stability, and rising disposable incomes are the major factors that have driven the global marine engines market in the past few years.
Stringent government regulations regarding emissions from marine vessels, increased awareness among consumers about the need to adopt greener fuels, and depleting reserves of conventional fuels are likely to boost the growth of the market. The global marine engines market is expected to witness development of products that conform to the stringent regulatory norms about emission and work with greener fuels such as LNG and solar and wind power.
Nevertheless, the diesel marine engines segment is anticipated continue to dominate the global marine engines market. Major factors supporting the growth of this segment include easy availability of spare parts and repair networks and availability of trained personnel for repairing diesel engines across the globe. Steam engines have been phased out from several application areas. However, these will continue to dominate traditional and niche application areas such as LNG and coal carriers, icebreakers, and warships.
Global Marine Engines Market: Region-wise Overview
The global marine engines market has been examined from the point of view of the following key regional markets: Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for marine engines due to the flourishing shipbuilding industry in countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan. Flourishing seaborne transport in the region will allow the region to sustain its leadership position in the global marine engines market during the forecast period.
Presence of some of the world’s largest manufacturers of marine engines in North America and Europe is likely to lead to an increase in investments in the marine engines market in these regions.
Global Marine Engines Market: Competitive Landscape
Marine engine manufacturers are focusing on the design and development of fuel efficient and cleaner engines due to the stringent emission-related regulations laid down by major regions across the globe. Development of engines that will be powered by greener energy sources such as solar and wind power and LNG have gained increased focus in the past few years. Major companies operating in the global marine engines market are GM Powertrain, Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins Engines, Wartsila Corporation, and Rolls Royce.
MARKET REPORT
PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and FatsMarket value projected to expand by
The PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market. The report describes the PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market report:
On the basis of product type, the PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market is segmented as partially hydrogenated oils and non-partially hydrogenated oils. In terms of volume, non-partially hydrogenated oils constitute a significant share in the PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial and household.
XploreMR determined the volume consumption of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats across various regions including the Americas, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, Africa and Europe. Forecasting is done through an internal proprietary model using different macroeconomic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macroeconomic indicators such as regulatory scenario and their impact, production, import, and export scenario, per capita consumption and agri-produce scenario have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats in respective countries.
For the estimation of market size, consumption of various oils was calculated considering the local production, export, and import for each country. This was followed by analyzing the overall share of PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats in the oils and fats market. The data validation was done by identifying the production capacity of key players in each region. Product pricing has been collected at the manufacturer node to arrive at the market size for PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats. In addition, margarine and shortening have also been analyzed in the report but excluded from market estimations as they are produced from oils and animal fats, which is likely to lead to an overlap in the estimations for PHO and non-PHO oils.
Weighted average selling price for PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats was considered to estimate the market size for top PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.
Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. To develop the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Product Type
- Partially Hydrogenated Oils
- Palm Oil
- Soy Oil
- Groundnut Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Rapeseed Oil
- Sunflower Oil
- Cottonseed Oil
- Non-Partially Hydrogenated Oils
- Palm Oil
- Soy Oil
- Groundnut Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Rapeseed Oil
- Sunflower Oil
- Cottonseed Oil
- Olive Oil
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Application
- Industrial
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Bakery
- Dairy and Ice cream
- Chocolate & Confectionery
- Bread and Cereals
- Others
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Others
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Commercial (Hotel/Restaurant/Café), (HoReCa)
- Household
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market – By Region
- Americas
- South East Asia
- Eastern Mediterranean
- Western Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.
Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market.
To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market.
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats market. PHO and non-PHO based oils and fats key players include Bunge Ltd., Archer-Daniels Midland Co., AAK AB, Ventura Foods, Apical Group Ltd., Adams Group., Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Puratos Group NV, INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD, IFFCO Group., 3F Industries Limited, Musim Mas Holdings, Oleo-Fats Inc., De Wit Specialty Oils, IOI Corporation Berhad, Liberty Oil Mills Ltd., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Mewah International Inc., Corbion N.V. and others.
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market:
The PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
MARKET REPORT
Borax Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2026
In this report, the global Borax market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Borax market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Borax market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Borax market report include:
RTM
Eti
Searles
RUSSIAN BOR
QUIBORAX
SRL
INKABOR
Dalian Jinma
Fengcheng
Kuandian
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Anhydrous Borax
Borax Pentahydrate
Borax Decahydrate
Segment by Application
Boric Acid
Fiberglass
Enamel
Detergent
The study objectives of Borax Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Borax market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Borax manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Borax market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
MARKET REPORT
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027
About global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market
The latest global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market report answers some of the important questions, including:
- What value is the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market estimated to register in 2019?
- What are the challenges and opportunities the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market hold for the stakeholders?
- How is the global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market distributed among the vendors?
- What tactics are the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
- Why is the growth of the global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market slowing down over the forecast period?
The report provides the following data:
- Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market across various regions.
- Market revenue, and production capacity of the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
- Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market.
- The pros and cons of Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System on environment and human health.
- Adoption pattern of Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System among various end use industries.
The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.
