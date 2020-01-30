Marker Pens Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Marker Pens market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Marker Pens market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Marker Pens market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Marker Pens market.

segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Permanent

Non-Permanent

By Category:

Refillable

Disposable

By Usage Type:

Fabric

Paper

Plastic & Whiteboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Leather

Others

By End Use:

Academic Institutions

Commercial

Residential

By Tip Type:

Fine & Extra Fine

Medium

Bold

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Stationery Stores

Online and Other Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, category, usage type, tip type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global marker pen market.

The report begins by sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data by means of various approaches based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global marker pen market. To develop the market forecast, PMR conducted a thorough factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global marker pen market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global marker pen market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global marker pen market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global marker pen market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global marker pen market. In the final section of the report on the global marker pen market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global marker pen manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Newell Brands, Inc.

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Société BIC SA

Pilot Corporation

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.

Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited

Flair Group of Companies

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Zebra Co. Ltd

Monami Co., Ltd

STABILO International GmbH

Adel

Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH

Yosogo Writing Instrument Sdn.Bhd.

Penflex

Jin Shun Lee Sdn.Bhd.

