Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2021
Diethylene glycol (DEG) also known as ethylene diglycol is an organic compound. The compound is colorless, almost odorless, poisonous and a hygroscopic liquid with a sweetish taste. It is soluble in water, alcohol, ether, acetone and ethylene glycol. This compound is largely used as a solvent. DEG is chemically produced by the partial hydrolysis of ethylene oxide. Demand for the derivatives of the primary product ethylene glycol will drive the market for Diethylene glycol. The compound is normally found to be a contaminant in a variety of consumer products that has resulted in a number of epidemics of poisoning for a long period. DEG is a poisonous compound is toxic to the environment as well. Hence, the governments of various countries have imposed various regulations against its use.
The areas of application are in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, polyurethanes and plasticizers. The compound acts as a solvent for nitrocellulose, resins, dyes, oils and a few other organic compounds. The compound is also used as humectants for tobacco, cork, printing ink and glue. DEC is used as a raw material in the manufacture of brake fluid, lubricants, wallpaper strippers, artificial fog solutions and heating or cooking fuel. The compound can be used as a coolant if diluted.
However, ethylene glycol, which is used in the manufacture of DEC, is more commonly used as a coolant. Generally DEC is used as a raw material in the manufacture of many other chemicals but due to its toxicity ethylene glycol which ia much safer as compared to ethylene glycol is preferred.
The market for DEG has been growing for the past few year especially due to its use in the manufacture of plasticizers. Its use as a coolant also drives the market as it is usually used in water-based paints, dry wall compounds, glass cleaners, dyes, waxes and adhesives as a freezing point depressor in order to avoid damage low-temperature extremes. It acts as a raw material to a number of other chemicals; this is what has been fueling the market for the compound.
Owing to the toxicity of the product, the compound is being replaced by ethylene glycol, which is used in the manufacture of DEG. The plastic market is growing globally at a very fast pace and hence is one of the drivers for this market. Since it is also used as humectants for tobacco, which is a rapidly growing industry, the demand for this compound will also grow at a fast rate. Its harmful effects to people and the environment is are few factors that may restrain the market for this compound.
The key segments considered for this market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. the market for DEG in North America and Europe was high due to the number of plastic industries and tobacco industries that are present in those regions.
However, the market for DEG in expected to slow down there owing to the stringent regulations by the respective governments against its use. Ethylene glycol is replacing it DEG as a coolant due to its safer use. The market demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries is still high as these governments do not have very stringent policies against its use and the tobacco and the plastic industries are growing largely in the Asia Pacific region. The manufacture of this compound in China is maximum among the others Asia Pacific countries.
The key players that manufacture this compound include Dow Chemicals,
- BASF SE,
- Askema AS,
- BP place,
- Arch Chemicals,
- Celanese Corporation
Pre-harvest Equipment Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications
Global Pre-harvest Equipment Market: Overview
Agricultural machinery is considered as imperative for farmers worldwide as they provide extensive support in cultivation of crops. The use of pre-harvest equipment is expected to help the farmers in improving their production capacities in order to reduce the gap between demand and supply of agricultural produce. Some of the key products of pre-harvest equipment are planting equipment, primary tillage equipment, irrigation equipment, secondary tillage equipment, and plant protection and fertilization equipment.
The market intelligence study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global pre-harvest equipment market. The study, with the help of analytical tools, provides a clear picture of the important factors that are estimated to affect the development of the global market in the next few years. In addition, the competitive landscape, key segmentation, applications, technological developments, and the latest trends in the global market have been provided in the scope of the research report.
Global Pre-harvest Equipment Market: Drivers and Barriers
Th tremendous rise in the demand for food owing to the rising population is encouraging the growth of the global pre-harvest equipment market. Framers, across the globe are expected to make use of preharvest equipment in order to increase the production capacities and efficiencies. In addition, the use of these equipment is expected to enhance the quality of farm produce, which is predicted to accelerate the growth of the pre-harvest equipment market across the globe.
Furthermore, the growing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using pre-harvest equipment and the ease of use are anticipated to boost the profitability of farmers. As a result, the demand for equipment is expected to increase substantially in the coming few years. Additionally, several government initiatives and subsidiaries provided by them, especially in developing economies are projected to augment global pre-harvest market throughout the forecast period.
Global Pre-harvest Equipment Market: Regional Outlook
From a geographical viewpoint, the global market for pre-harvest equipment has been categorized into Latin America, North America, the Middles East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market and hold a key share throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the substantial contribution from China, India, and Thailand. In addition, the tremendous rise in population and the high economic growth are some of the other factors that are likely to supplement the growth of the pre-harvest equipment market in the forecast period.
Furthermore, the growing consumption of various agriculture products and the significant development of the agriculture machinery market are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the growing emphasis of leading players on the expansion of their business horizon in Asia Pacific is likely to contribute extensively towards the development of the market in the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in the Research Report
Some of the key players operating in the pre-harvest equipment market across the globe are CNH Global NV, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Deere & Co., Valmont Industries, Inc., Bucher Industries AG., Kubota Corporation, and Alamo Group Incorporated. The growing demand for agricultural produce is estimated to encourage the entry of a large number of players in the global pre-harvest equipment market in the coming few years. The growing focus of these players on innovations and research and development activities is estimated to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.
The research study offers a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global pre-harvest equipment market, proving information related to the company profiles, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. The strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions among the players have been highlighted to guide the new players in making effective business decisions in the near future.
Contrast Media Consumables Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2018 to 2028
The Contrast Media Consumables Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Contrast Media Consumables Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Contrast Media Consumables Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Contrast Media Consumables Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Contrast Media Consumables Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Contrast Media Consumables Market report?
- A critical study of the Contrast Media Consumables Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Contrast Media Consumables Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Contrast Media Consumables landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Contrast Media Consumables Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Contrast Media Consumables Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Contrast Media Consumables Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Contrast Media Consumables Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Contrast Media Consumables Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Contrast Media Consumables Market by the end of 2029?
Competitive landscape
Bioanalytical Services Market Is Estimates Strong Development at a CAGR of 17.8% by 2025:Top Companies- PPD, ICON, Algorithme, PRA Syneos Health, Parexel, IQVIA, Covance, LGC, KCAS, BDS, AIT Bioscience, Frontage, WuXi AppTec
Global Bioanalytical Services Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Bioanalytical Services market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.
The Bioanalytical Services Industry Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Bioanalytical Services Market. It provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Bioanalytical Services Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.
The study provides a decisive view of the market by segmenting it in terms of form and application. The segment has been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
About this Bioanalytical Services Market: Bioanalytical Services provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.
Market Participants:
The Major Players associated with the Bioanalytical Services Market are
• PPD
• ICON
• Algorithme
• PRA
• Syneos Health
• Parexel
• IQVIA
• Charles River – WIL Research
• Covance
• LGC
• KCAS
• BDS
• AIT Bioscience
• ….
The key players in the Bioanalytical Services market are constantly focusing on research and development in order to expand their product portfolio and increase their customer base in developing regions. Additionally, players associated with the global Bioanalytical Services market are focusing mainly on merger and acquisition and developing strategic partnerships with other players in order to expand their product portfolio and to increase the market share.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Bioanalytical Services market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials.
In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Bioanalytical Services Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
• Type I
• Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Biotechnology
• Medical Device Industry
