Market Insights of Albumin (as Excipient) Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Albumin is a water soluble globular protein produced in the liver. It accounts for 50% of blood plasma proteins. These play a vital role in regulating blood volume and act as transporters for molecules such as few hormones, bile salts, and ions. Albumin is commonly used as blood volumizer in rare diseases, burns, shocks, liver conditions, and other blood loss trauma and surgeries. However, usage of albumin as multifunctional excipient is increasing due to rise in consumption for applications such as drug formulation, vaccines, drug discovery, culture medium, stabilizing agent, and diagnostics. Grant of regulatory approvals and trials coupled with subsequent launch of albumin-based products is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the Albumin (as Excipient) market research report:

Albumedix A/S (Novozyme A/S), RayBiotech, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA), Albumin Therapeutics, LLC, Biotest AG, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols International, S.A, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., InVitria, Medxbio Pte Ltd., Octapharma AG

By Product

Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin,

By Application

Human Serum Albumin Applications, Recombinant Albumin Applications, Serum Albumin Applications

By Human Serum Albumin Applications

Drug Formulation, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Medical Device Coating, Culture Medium & Stabilizer, Diagnostics, In Vitro Fertilization

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Research Institutes, Others

By Serum Albumin Applications

Drug Formulation, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Medical Device Coating, Culture Medium & Stabilizer, Diagnostics, In Vitro Fertilization

The global Albumin (as Excipient) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Albumin (as Excipient) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Albumin (as Excipient). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

