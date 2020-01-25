Market Insights of Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Cubic Boron Nitrates industry growth. Cubic Boron Nitrates market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Cubic Boron Nitrates industry.. The Cubic Boron Nitrates market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Cubic boron nitrates (CBN) is a synthetically manufactured material, which is second to only diamond in hardness. One of its common synthesis processes is direct conversion of hexagonal boron nitride to CBN by treating at high pressure and temperature. CBN abrasives possess characteristics that exceed the values of conventional abrasives; for example, high strength and hardness, resistance to chemicals, heat, and abrasion; and ability to maintain the sharp cutting edges during use.

List of key players profiled in the Cubic Boron Nitrates market research report:

3M, Saint-Gobain, Advanced Abrasives, Sandvik AB, NanoDiamond Products, Element Six, Baltic Abrasive Technologies, Zhengzhou ZZDM, SHOWA DENKO, Tomei Diamond, Asahi Diamond Industrial, ILJIN DIAMOND, FUNIK Ultrahard Material

By Product Type

Inserts, Wheels, Mesh, Powder

By Application

Raw Abrasives, Coatings, Cutting & Grinding, Lapping & Polishing, Others

The global Cubic Boron Nitrates market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Cubic Boron Nitrates market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Cubic Boron Nitrates. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

