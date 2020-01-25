Market Insights of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

The Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market.

Industrial sludge is generated during the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater released by different industries contains a large amount of water, microorganisms, and chemical constituents. Sludge requires further treatment to reduce its volume and render it stable and safe for disposal. The main purpose of this treatment is to reduce the volume of water and pathogen content to facilitate safe disposal and possible use as fertilizer.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Solvay S.A., Ovivo Water Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Nalco Holding Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Accepta, Ashland Inc.

By Sludge Type

Activated sludge, Primary sludge, Mixed sludge, Others (Including tertiary sludge, etc.),

By Process Chemicals

Flocculants, Coagulants, Disinfectants, Others (Including activated carbon, defoamers, etc.),

By Process Treatment

Dewatering and drying treatment, Conditioning and stabilization treatment, Thickening treatment, Digestion treatment,

By End-user

Automotives, Oil & gas, Metal processing, Food & beverage, Pulp & paper, Personal care & chemicals, Electronics, Others (Including textiles, paints & coatings, etc.),

The report analyses the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Report

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

