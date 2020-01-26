Market Insights of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Medical Imaging Phantoms industry growth. Medical Imaging Phantoms market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Medical Imaging Phantoms industry.. The Medical Imaging Phantoms market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue. These ensure that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. Calibration carried out using phantoms is traceable and as per national and international standards. Advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms are improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results. These also play a crucial role in innovation and development of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques. These advantages are expected to propel the global medical imaging phantoms market during the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the Medical Imaging Phantoms market research report:

PTW Freiburg GmbH, Leeds Test Objects LTD, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Carville Limited., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc. (CIRS, A Castleray), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

By Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms, Ultrasound Phantoms, CT Phantoms, MRI Phantoms, Nuclear Imaging Phantoms, Others ,

By End-user

Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies ,

The global Medical Imaging Phantoms market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Medical Imaging Phantoms market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Medical Imaging Phantoms. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Report:

