Market Intelligence Report Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment , 2019-2027

In this report, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

manufacturers have a vital role in the penetration and development of advanced driver assistance systems. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance safety technologies. Increasing initiatives in the automotive sector to enhance car safety and develop autonomous vehicles are triggering higher investments in ADAS by OEMs. This is expected to create potential opportunities for testing equipment needed for ADAS.

According to this research report, the demand for advanced driver assistance system is expected to increase at a stellar rate in the coming years. The sales of advanced driver assistance systems testing equipment is poised to grow at a higher rate of more than 12% during the forecast period (2018-2028) and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 140 Mn by end of the assessment year (2028).

Automotive OEMs are original manufacturers of vehicles. With growing awareness of road safety systems, rapid penetration of ADAS is being witnessed. OEMs are incorporating ADAS in their vehicles to ensure enhanced vehicle protection. This has resulted in increased use of testing equipment for ADAS by OEMs. The sale of ADAS testing equipment by OEMs is estimated to surpass US$ 100 Mn by end of the assessment period (2028).

