Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market 2017 – 2025

The global Downhole Hydraulic Pumps market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Downhole Hydraulic Pumps market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Downhole Hydraulic Pumps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Downhole Hydraulic Pumps market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

companies to exploit more oil from wells, for which downhole hydraulic pumping is essential. Furthermore, most of the extraction wells being utilized worldwide are mature wells. These wells have been in commercial operation for a long time, and hence their reserves have depleted over the years. To extract more resources from these wells, hydraulic pumps need to be used at most of the extraction sites.

Also, compared to conventional pumps, hydraulic pumping systems turns out to be much more stable, thereby substantially extending the life of the well. A considerable amount of investment is required to set up and operate hydraulic pumping systems from rigs and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSOs), which adds to the cost of fuel. Additionally, wells that have not been properly drilled at the start, tend to be crooked and uneven, which can prove to be a constraint while pumping high-viscosity crude or shale gas. Moreover, environmental agencies propagate that excessive drilling through capstones can deteriorate sub-surface rock formations leading to unstable voids in the earth’s crust. These factors, together, contribute to be a collective constraint to the industry.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

Based on technical specifications, downhole hydraulic pumps can be distinctly categorized into two types: reciprocating pumps (sucker-rod installation) and jet pumps. During the sucker-rod installation, the rod that triggers the pump plunger encompasses the surface of the well and connects to the pumping unit, whereas, in hydraulic pumps, the rod is quite short and extends only to the engine pistons. Alternatively, jet pumps can be modified to fit interchangeably into the bottom-hole assemblies (BHAs) designed for the stroking pumps. Also, special BHAs have been designed for jet pumps to take advantage of their short length and their high-volume characteristics. And, due to their unique features under diverse pumping conditions, jet pumps are considered as a substitute for conventional stroking pumps.

Geographically and based on the number of deepwater rigs, the U.S. accounts for the maximum number of hydraulic pumping systems operating in North America. In Europe, Norway, Russia and the U.K. control the demand market. The Asia Pacific region is led by Malaysia, Australia, China, and India. The Rest of the World also has a significant demand for hydraulic pumps, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, and Brazil.

Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Key Market Players

Major manufacturers and suppliers of the downhole hydraulic pumps market include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., GE Energy, and Lufkin Industries Inc.

