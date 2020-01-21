Marketing Attribution Software Market 2020 Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2025

This Solar PV Power Market Report covers the manufacturer’s data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution. Additionally, Solar PV Power Market will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players during Forecast period 2019-2023

Solar photovoltaic (PV) is a technology that converts daylight (solar radiation) into DC electricity by exploitation semiconductors. Once the sun hits the semiconductor at intervals the PV cell, electrons are freed and create an electrical current.

Solar PV technology is usually used on a panel (hence solar panels). PV cells are generally found connected to every different and mounted on a frame known as a module. Multiple modules may be wired along to create an array, which might be scaled up or all the way down to manufacture the number of power required.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Solar PV Power Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation

Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Power

Monocrystalline Solar PV Power

Polycrystalline Solar PV Power

2) Industry Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

3) Region Segmentation (North America Country, South America, Asia Country, Europe Country, Other Country)

Europe Country- Regionally all European countries are appropriate for the production of solar photovoltaic energy throughout the complete year. The solar radiation potential on the European countries territory is considerable despite the big variations within the daylight intensity between the different countries. Due to the regional location, the solar power potential of Southern Europe is above in northern Europe. In 2010 for Solar Power Market, Europe contributed the highest in the global market with new installations of 13.4 GW; followed by Asia-Pacific with 2.0 GW and North America with 1.1 GW.

Top Leading player in Global Solar PV Power Market: Bosch Solar Energy, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Sanyo Solar, Honda, Kyocera, Sunedison, Sunpower, SolarWorld, First Solar, Canadian Solar, Suniva, Global Solar Energy, Wuerth, Nanosolar, Manz, Ascent Solar, Solibro Solar, AUO, Miasole, Sharp, REC, Odersun, Solopower, Flisom, TSMC, Yingli, Trina Solar, Suntech, AT&M

Latest Industry news:

TOKYO, September 11, 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will showcase its vision of Japan’s Society 5.0 by means of hands-on exhibits and demonstrations at CEATEC 2019, taking place at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 15 to 18. Underpinned by Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart®* brand of AI technology solutions, the company’s vision incorporates the creation of value aimed at addressing social issues through the use of technology in the categories of “Life”, “Industry”, “Infrastructure” and “Mobility”. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit on stand A007 in the Total Solution Area of Hall 5, and its displays and exhibits will be presented under the theme of “Mitsubishi Electric and Our Future – Society 5.0 and Sustainable Development Goals Seen from the Present.”

TOKYO, September 10, 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will release the FR-E800 series power inverters, with a range of 44 new models, from December 9. The new series, with safety functionality meeting IEC 61508 standards, supports various networks such as CC-Link IE TSN, a next-generation open industrial network, and make manufacturing smarter in various fields by integrating the world’s first1 corrosive gas environment detection circuit2 and the industry’s first1 AI-based diagnostic functions. From April 2020, Mitsubishi Electric will release successive new models with safety communication features such as safely-limited speed, similarly conforming to relevant IEC standards. The product range will be further expanded to a total of 120 models.

Yingli Solar (August 15, 2019)

Yingli Supplies 110MW of Solar Panels to Solaria for 3 Projects in Spain

The panels will be installed in 3 projects with capacity of 50MW, 30MW and 30MW separately. As parts of the developments awarded to Solaria within the last large-scale auction held in Spain in July 2017, these projects are currently under construction in Castilla y León. Solaria has once again relied on one of the brands with the broadest experience and references in the Spanish territory.

“In Solaria we have a very ambitious plan to reach more than 3 GW of installed power in Spain by 2023. These projects are part of the first steps of this plan and in them we wanted to have a reference company in the sector such as Yingli,” said Dario López, CEO of Solaria

