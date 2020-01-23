Connect with us

Marketing Automation Software Market Global Business Strategies, Research by Company, Type & Application 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Marketing Automation Software Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Marketing Automation Software Market.

Key Findings
The marketing automation software market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.31% CAGR during the year 2019-2027 and is expected to gain $10,279 million by the end of 2027. An increase in the demand for digital marketing and adoption of the automation tools are key drivers for the growth of marketing automation software market.

Market Insights
The marketing automation software market is segmented by verticals where they are further classified into academic & education, advertising and design, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, media and entertainment, retail and other. Retail is the highest contributing segment with 17.71% share in 2018. The retail industry is one of the major end-users of the marketing automation software market. Marketing automation software offers retail sales that enable solutions that assist in lead generation, building a brand and increasing sales productivity. MAS assist in analyzing the behavior of customer and track customer throughout their buying journey.

Rise in demand for digital marketing and integration of marketing efforts and increased adoption of automation tools in the retail sector are key drivers for the growth of marketing automation software market. Shortage of skilled employees and incorporation with existing marketing system are hindering the global marketing automation software market. Growth in the adoption of cloud-based technology has been gaining rapid traction.

Regional Insights
North America is projected to hold the largest market share for marketing automation software by 2027. The key drivers for the growth of the market are a rise in the adoption of cloud computing and usage of internet, rising number of mobile users and rise in demand for SaaS cloud services and expansion of the 4G network. Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for data integration will drive market growth in this region. The North America region was the highest contributor to the global market. The countries considered in the North America region are the US and Canada. However, it is the Asia-Pacific marketing automation software market that is projected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights
The leading players of the marketing automation software market are Etrigue Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Insidesales.Com Inc. (holding company of Inboundio), Infusionsoft (KEAP), Cognizant Technology Solution, International Business Machines Corporation, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Sales Force, Act-On Software, Greenrope, SAP SE, Hatchbuck, and Hubspot Inc.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Marketing Automation Software Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Marketing Automation Software Market. through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in the Marketing Automation Software Market. study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Marketing Automation Software Market. industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Marketing Automation Software Market. is likely to grow. Marketing Automation Software Market. report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Marketing Automation Software Market.

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Forecast by System, Technology, Propulsion, Vehicle Type and by Region – Forencis Research

January 23, 2020

The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Managementfrom emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
  2. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
  3. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
  4. On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
  5. On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
  6. On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type

  • Solid-State Battery
  • Conventional Battery

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology

  • Air Cooling and Heating System
  • Liquid Cooling and Heating System
  • Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
  • Phase Change Material (PCM) System
  • Thermo-Electric System
  • Others

 AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application

  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

 AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

 AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

 AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Norway
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

 

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".

Global Fintech Blockchain Market Top Key Players IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., FSR

January 23, 2020

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Summary

The Global Fintech Blockchain Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 70.6%. Rising adoption for digitization, increasing adoption of chatbots, and growing in capital optimization are expected to drive the fintech blockchain market. However, cybersecurity and software code risks act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption for stock market, record the complete lifecycle transaction and adoption of application programming interface (APIS) is identified as an opportunity for fintech blockchain market.

Fintech refers to the financial technology which is use for financial services through software and other technologies such as payment. Fintech Blockchain are used to store the data of transaction and another details of the users. Fintech Blockchain are used for faster transactions, reducing operation costs, and many other financial applications.

Some key players in fintech  blockchain IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., Bitfury Group Limited., Interbit, Oracle Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC AND Factom. among other.

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global fintech blockchain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into digital customer engagement, retail banking operations, commercial banking operations andfinance and risk. 
  2. By type, the fintech blockchain market is segmented intoprivate blockchain, public blockchain and consortium blockchain. 
  3. By application, the market is segmented into credit scoring, stock-trading apps, insurance, budgeting applications and

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Solution

  • Digital Customer Engagement
  • Retail Banking Operations
  • Commercial Banking Operations
  • Finance and Risk
  • FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Type
  • Private Blockchain
  • Public Blockchain
  • Consortium Blockchain

FinTECH Blockchain Market by, Application

  • Credit Scoring
  • Stock-Trading Applications
  • Insurance
  • Budgeting Applications
  • Others

Energy Management System Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • The Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players And Industry Trends Forecast To 2024

January 23, 2020

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Summary

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%. Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is an electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc., Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  • Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others.
  • The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor.
  • The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.
  • The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)
  • Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCW)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TMPS)
  • Night Vision System (NVS)
  • Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
  • Parking Assistance System (PAS)
  • Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Components

  • Camera
  • LiDAR Sensor
  • Radar Sensor
  • Laser
  • Infrared Sensor
  • Vision Sensor
  • Ultrasonic Sensor

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial vehicles
  • Buses
  • Trucks

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research's internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their "REVENUES".


