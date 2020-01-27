Marketing Cloud Platform Market Outlook 2020-2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The marketing cloud platform offers a number of features such as data collection & storage, e-mail marketing, campaign management, campaign creation, data reporting, and data analysis. The marketing cloud platforms can link to several marketing channels like content marketing, social media, and e-mail to gather as well as analyze data. Furthermore, it helps enterprises to produce more shares and an improved ROI. It also assists to store consumer-specific data which is used in consumer segmentation and categorizing & targeting consumers depending on common behaviors and interests, establish precise marking patterns, and add marketing channels to offer improved consumer experience. In addition to this, the marketing cloud platform market is majorly fuelled by the number of factors such as increasing acceptance of content marketing service for adapted marketing as well as consumer engagement, rise in smart mobile devices, and raised adoption of social media for advertisement to boost the advancement of the mobile marketing platform and development of location-based markets. Thus, dependence on a particular service provider can hamper the global marketing cloud platform market growth.

The Salesforce marketing cloud is the most significant market leader across the marketing cloud domain with other clouds such as Oracle marketing cloud, IBM marketing cloud, and Adobe marketing cloud. The marketing cloud platform has total market revenue in terms of value and volume is around 24%. In addition, a marketing cloud is a platform for offering personalized, relevant journeys across devices as well as channels. It enables marketers to offer appropriate messages to the right person with the help of the right channel or device. However, the marketing cloud platform can offer an organization content management tools, journey builder, analytics tools, contact management tools and a huge number of channels such as mobile and email. Moreover, organizations use journey builders across social, email, web, advertising, and mobile. It also offers a flawless consumer experience in marketing, service, and sales. The audience builder is nothing but building a single view of every consumer by integrating data from the number of sources along with healthy contact management.

Key Market Dynamics

The major drivers of the marketing cloud platform are raising adoption of analytics across the marketing cloud platform, development of mobile marketing platform as well as increasing popularity of location-based marketing. In addition, the marketing cloud platform market was accounted for US$129.8 BL in the year 2018 and it is likely to reach a value of US$ 304.8 BL over the forecast period. In addition, the number of innovations in technologies concerning the internet, integrated with its rising commercial applications as well as the huge growth in the internet users across the globe, which have not only shaping the progression of cloud advertising with the help of different kinds of digital advertising but also improved the advertisement business model with the market players and levels.

Some of the e-commerce service providers such as Amazon have combined the cloud service into its business models, that is depending on cloud marketing and it utilizing the tools of the network to connect to the consumer. In addition, it assists in making a reliable buyer experience, serving consumers at every step of their business journey as well as tracking each consumer requirement for most sophisticated real-time coordination and communication of content, marketers, processes, data, as well as reporting. In addition, the 2018 year is witnessed the increasing 6-second advertisements that have become highly popular on the number of social media platforms. However, it is also initiated by Adobe in the year 2015 across the world and around 52% of marketing experts agreed that video offered the improved ROI. On the other hand, the efficient extension of video with the help of social media platforms is also boosting the global marketing cloud platform market growth.

Out of these, the North American region is accounted for the highest global marketing cloud platforms market share owing to the early adoption of cloud-based networks. In addition to this, the early acceptance of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is aiding the North American market to produce the largest revenue in terms of value and volume. The increasing IT management complications integrated with the ability to employ innovative applications are the major drivers for marketing cloud platform acceptance across the region. However, the North American region is anticipated to hold the highest global marketing cloud platform market size into the coming years. Additionally, the region has a huge concentration of the huge number of multinational companies that largely contribute to the global marketing cloud platform market growth.

Likewise, the Asia Pacific region is accounted for one of the largest global marketing cloud platform market share over the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of new technologies, increasing investments for digital transformation, and increasing GDP (Gross Domestic Product) across the region. Hence, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities over the predicted period. Untapped impeding markets, huge penetration of advanced technologies, and the growing application development in the number of verticals are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific marketing cloud platform over the predicted period. Organizations across the region are investing largely in digital marketing programs and increasing consumer experience. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is offering huge opportunities owing to the growing acceptance of new technologies, increasing investments for digital revolution, and increasing Gross Domestic Product across the region.

Major Market Movements

Personalized marketing and content marketing software attributing to the increasing demand of the global market.

Increasing the use of social media platforms also helping to develop the global market.

Key Study Deliverables

Country and region wise statistics of the marketing cloud platform over the predicted period.

A detailed estimation of industry size along with historical as well as predicted trend analysis.

Several types of marketing cloud platform market techniques have been briefly analyzed. Moreover, statistical analysis has been conducted with an individual share of every segment.

The regional occurrence of the market has been completely estimated. Supply and demand GAP also analyzed.

Regional service providers, as well as their pricing strategies, are described and market share analysis about the leading industry players is briefly estimated.

A comprehensive analysis of strategic recommendations for the fresh players and market trends also studied.

