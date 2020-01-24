Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) Market – Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2026

Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) Market: Overview

Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) is used as an alternative material (in similar prospect to that of cross-laminated timber (or also known as CLT)) for conventional construction materials. MPP is a veneer-based engineered wood, which belongs to the category of mass timber products. Individual layers of veneer when attached together forms a panel of mass plywood. MPP is a large-scale, massive, structural composite lumber based panel. Its dimensions typically range up to 12 feet wide and 48 feet long. MPP panels are used for load-bearing purposes, similar to that of CLT. They also play the role of plate element or panel in construction work. The thickness of MPP can range up to 24 inches, and cancan be customized based on specific customer or project requirement. Increase in thickness can provide the structure with superior strength and performance.

MPP is increasingly used as the new option in construction owing to the esthetic appeal of its wood. The usage of veneer as raw material helps MPP attain the same structural features as that of a CLT panel with 20% less wood. MPP is employed in the production of large format panels, including doors, windows, and any other cut-out shapes at manufacturing facilities. This helps lower waste, and need for labor at construction sites. Furthermore, MPP panels are relatively light in weight. This can help lower transportation and logistics costs to construction sites.

Mass plywood panel (MPP) offers features similar CLT such as high strength and dimensional stability. Thus, mass plywood panel (MPP) is used as a substitute to masonry, concrete, and steel in building structures. Mass plywood panel (MPP) is available in varying widths and lengths based on customer requirements. It provides several advantages. For instance, it is environmentally friendly, light in weight vis-à-vis bricks or concrete. It also offers good insulating properties

