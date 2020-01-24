Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027

Published

2 hours ago

on

The global medical and research grade collagen market by-products have been segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. The gelatin segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. Gelatin is the heat-denatured type of collagen protein which contains collagen, which is used to make cartilage and bone. It is widely used as a common ingredient in several products such as food, cosmetics, medicine, and vaccines.

During the past few years, research institutes were involved in bringing major innovations in regenerative medicine, cell research, and transplantation. The advanced techniques of combining gelatin with cells are making new treatment methods more effective. Gelatin is utilized for food, pharmaceutical, and photosensitized materials owing to its film-forming, water binding, and adhesive properties. These factors are known to propel the growth of the Medical and Research Grade Collagen market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007516/

Company Profiles

  • DSM
  • Collagen Solutions Plc.
  • Croda International Plc.
  • Advanced Biomatrix Inc
  • Collagen Matrix, Inc.
  • Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd
  • Innocoll Holdings Plc
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.
  • Rousselot

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region. The European market is characterized by the presence of players such as DSM, Collagen Solutions Plc, Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Innocoll Holdings Plc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, Na Inc., and Rousselot, among others.

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. Approximately, more than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity, and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer, etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation. The primary medical application of collagen is catgut suture, which is derived from the intestinal collagen of bovines. Catgut sutures are used to promote wound healing. Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to grow as it is widely used in surgical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. Moreover, high demand for good-quality native collagen used as an ingredient in formulating creams and ointments as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenator is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007516/

Based on the source, the global medical and research grade collagen market has been segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. Under the source segment, the bovine market led the global medical and research grade collagen market. Moreover, the porcine segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Collagen is abundantly available protein in mammal tissue, and it has been used in medical applications for centuries. Bovine is basically obtained from the bone and skin of the cow. The use of this type of collagen is impacted by the cow’s development stage. This collagen delivers 18 amino acids, which include eight essential amino acids. It is a viable source of proline and glycine. Bovine collagen is used to produce medical devices, and this collagen is derived from purified collagen extracts obtained from the bovine dermis. Many of the companies get the bovine raw material for medical applications mainly from veterinary controlled herds. This further boost the overall medical and research grade collagen market globally.

About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Chromium Carbide Market Estimated to Flourish by2017 – 2025

Published

1 second ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Chromium Carbide market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Chromium Carbide market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Chromium Carbide market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Chromium Carbide market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Chromium Carbide market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Chromium Carbide market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Chromium Carbide market report includes the following insights:

  • Growth outlook of the global Chromium Carbide market in terms of value and volume
  • Strategies utilized by different Chromium Carbide market players.
  • Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Chromium Carbide over the forecast period.
  • End use consumption of the Chromium Carbide across various regions.
  • Identify the ecological impacts of the Chromium Carbide and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3203&source=atm

On the basis of solution, the global Chromium Carbide market report covers the following solutions:

Competitive Landscape

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, H.C. Starck GmbH, Pfäffikon,Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Strem Chemicals, Inc., Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Reade International Corp., ZhuZhou GuangYuan Cemented Material Co., Ltd, Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material Co.,Ltd., NewMet Ltd., ESPICorp Inc., LTS Research Laboratories, Inc., Inframat Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, and American Elements are some of the leading players in global chromium carbide market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3203&source=atm

The Chromium Carbide market study answers critical questions including:

  1. What tactics are being utilized by the Chromium Carbide market players to expand their production footprint in region?
  2. What are the threats faced by players in the global Chromium Carbide market mutually?
  3. Why region holds the majority of share in the global Chromium Carbide market?
  4. Why solution has the largest consumption in region?
  5. Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Chromium Carbide across the globe?

All the players running in the global Chromium Carbide market are elaborated thoroughly in the Chromium Carbide market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Chromium Carbide market players.  

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3203&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?

  • Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements.
  • Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small.
  • Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research.
  • Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Polyurea Coatings Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2026

Published

1 second ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In this report, the global Polyurea Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Polyurea Coatings market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Polyurea Coatings market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/18087?source=atm

The major players profiled in this Polyurea Coatings market report include:

segmented as follows: 

Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Type

  • Pure
  • Hybrid

Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Technology

  • Spraying
  • Pouring
  • Hand Mixing

Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Application

  • Building & Construction
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Landscape

Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Raw Material

  • Aromatic-based
  • Aliphatic-based

Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Taiwan
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/18087?source=atm

The study objectives of Polyurea Coatings Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Polyurea Coatings market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Polyurea Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Polyurea Coatings market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/18087?source=atm

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Vegan Yogurt Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 to 2026

Published

9 seconds ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Assessment of the Global Vegan Yogurt Market

The recent study on the Vegan Yogurt market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Vegan Yogurt market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Vegan Yogurt market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Vegan Yogurt market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Vegan Yogurt market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Vegan Yogurt market.

Get Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/3474 

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Vegan Yogurt market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Vegan Yogurt market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Vegan Yogurt across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competition Landscape

The section provides an overview of the market structure and identifies the key players in the market. A dashboard profile of each of the key market players sheds light on the company’s global footing, market presence, revenue share, product portfolio, and notable business developments.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

The chapter explains the thorough and robust research methodology followed during the course of creation of the report. The section identifies two major phases of research in primary and secondary research and elucidates on the procedures followed under each of them.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3474

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

  • Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
  • Revenue growth of the Vegan Yogurt market over the assessment period
  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Vegan Yogurt market
  • Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Vegan Yogurt market trajectory
  • Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Vegan Yogurt market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Vegan Yogurt market

  1. How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
  2. How can the emerging players in the Vegan Yogurt market establish their foothold in the current Vegan Yogurt market landscape?
  3. The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  4. What is the projected value of the Vegan Yogurt market in 2019?
  5. How can the emerging players in the Vegan Yogurt market solidify their position in the Vegan Yogurt market?

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3474/SL 

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending