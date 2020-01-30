Medical Beds Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2020-2027

According to a new market research study titled “Medical Beds Market- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage, Type, Application, End User and Geography”, the global medical beds market is expected to reach US$ 5,710.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,431.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical beds market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global medical beds market, based on the usage is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others. In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population. Moreover, the long-term care medical beds segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of nursing homes.

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, Stryker, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc.. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2017, LINET has planned to launch its new hospital bed product, Eleganza 5, in Brussels at the international congress ISICEM 2017. The new bed provide the better comfort and safety to the patient in order to get quicker recovery from the illness.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

