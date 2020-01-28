Medical Cannabis Market Comprehensive Study with leading key players: BOL Pharma, Tilray, Medreleaf Corporation, Aurora Cannabis

The report titled “Global Medical Cannabis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” offers a primary impression of the Medical Cannabis industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Medical Cannabis Market report profiles major topmost manufactures like (BOL Pharma, Tilray, Medreleaf Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc, Aphria, Inc, MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Medical Marijuana Inc) in United States, Europe, Japan, Asia pacific, China and Others, this report investigates and analyzes the Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and business contact profile. The primary section of the study covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the Medical Cannabis market, followed by Market Definitions, Taxonomy, and Market Background, Medical Cannabis Market Analysis by Key Segments, Regional Analysis, and Competition Landscape.

Scope of Medical Cannabis Market: Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures.

The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market.

The global Medical Cannabis market is valued at 3520 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Cannabis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Medical Cannabis market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☯ Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

☯ Cannabidiol (CBD)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Medical Cannabis market share and growth rate of Medical Cannabis for each application, including-

☯ Pain

☯ Arthritis

☯ Neurological Disease (Epilepsy

☯ Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Medical Cannabis market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Important Medical Cannabis Market Data Available In This Report:

❶Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.

❷This report discusses the Medical Cannabis Market summary; market scope gives a brief outline of the Medical Cannabis Market.

❸Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Medical Cannabis Market.

❹Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) along with their major countries are detailed in this report.

❺Challenges for the new entrants, trends market drivers.

❻Company profiles, product analysis, Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Medical Cannabis Market.

❼Medical Cannabis Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions.

