Medical Device 3D Printing Market– Qualitative Outlook on Application 2025

2 mins ago

3D printing is a process which makes use of a digital design to create a physical object. The process uses a layer by layer approach wherein each layer is attached to the prior layer until the object is complete. 3D printing technology in the medical device segment helps in creation of limb prosthetics, titanium replacements for hips and jaws and plastic tracheal splints, etc. 3D printing is preferred by many doctors before surgeries of any organ part which reduces error.

Demand Scenario

The global medical device 3D printing market was USD 1.13 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to factors such as increasing demand for organ transplants, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and significant government and private investments for the development of advanced 3D printing technologies and applications.

Asia-Pacific will have strong growth rate in the adoption of 3D-printed medical devices which in turn drives the market growth in this region. New 3D printing research, training, and education centers and rising efforts by top market players in countries like China, India and Japan has also triggered the demand for 3D printing medical device. Africa as well as Latin America regions will witness moderate growth during the forecasted period due to lack of awareness regarding 3D printing technologies in these regions

Drivers vs Constraints

Some of the key factors that drives the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market includes technological advancements, increasing public-private funding, easy development of customized medical products, growing demand for 3D printed prosthetics and implants, dental restorations, surgical instruments, and tissue fabrication and growing applications in the healthcare industry.

Stringent regulatory process, copyright & patent infringement concerns, limited technical expertise and biocompatibility issues associated with 3D printed devices are some of the factors that can restrain the market’s growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

In July 2018, K2M Enhances got its FDA clearance and CE mark for its CAYMAN® United Plate System, following which it enhanced its CASCADIA™ Lateral 3D Interbody System which now features Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology™. 3D-printed lateral cage becomes the first-ever 3D surgical solution which has modular fixation capabilities.

In July 2017, GE Additive and Stryker announced an Additive Manufacturing Partnership to support Stryker’s growth in additive manufacturing. In June 2017, 3D Systems launched a certified partner program for medical device additive manufacturing firms. Its first partner is supplier Rms Company, located near Minneapolis. The company will make use of 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing technology to design, develop and manufacture medicalimplants.

In June 2017, Materialise NV started providing its 3D Printing services and softwares for Clinical Trials. In June 2017, 3D printing platform think3D won a bid to create a new USD 6

million 3D-printing facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Medical Tech Zone.

Automotive Drivetrain Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2025

1 min ago

February 7, 2020

An automotive drivetrain is a group of components which provides power to the driving wheels. An important function of the drivetrain is to couple the engine that produces power or torque to the driving wheels that consume this mechanical power. Some of the types of automotive drivetrain vehicles are all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive drivetrain market was USD 268.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 404.08 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market with almost 51 % market share in 2018 owing to the surging demand for automobiles as well as rising disposable income in the region. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are also expected to grow due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers, increasing investments and high disposable income in the regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by increasing demand and production of vehicles. Also, increasing demand for the lightweight driveshaft along with strict government regulations is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the growth is hindered by the high initial and maintenance cost of vehicles which are equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices

Industry Trends and Updates

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company who is a global leader in driveline and chassis technology had officially opened its new plant in Iran known as ZF Pars SSK to improve its competitive demand globally and also to meet the increased demand for commercial vehicle transmission systems especially in the Middle Eastern region.

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., a global leader in manufacturing automobile driveline and drivetrain components as well as systems, announced the launch of its new driveline technologies e-AAM hybrid and electric driveline systems as well as QUANTUM lightweight axles and drive units focused on decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and increase the fuel economy of vehicles.

Metagenomics Market– Survey on Future Scope by 2025

1 min ago

February 7, 2020

Metagenomics is the direct study of genetic substance recovered directly from microbial communities present in environmental samples. This field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, eco genomics or community genomics.

Demand Scenario

The global metagenomics market was USD 341.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 953.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to rising implementation of DNA sequencing in metagenomics applications and quick adoption of novel sequencing technologies in this region. Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the substantial patient population base with the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure across countries in this region.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the global metagenomics market are the remarkable progress in DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, as DNA sequencing is hugely associated with metagenomics studies, developments in this area are set to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, the factors restraining the growth of the market is the relatively new concept of the metagenomics market and the lack of knowledge in this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In September 2017, ARUP Laboratories and IDbyDNA, Inc. co-developed Explify Respiratory-a metagenomics NGS test for screening of respiratory infections. Moreover, function driven technology held the major revenue share in 2017. The increase in adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing has been responsible for contribution of more than two-third of total market revenue in 2017.

Automotive Terminal Market– Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2025

2 mins ago

February 7, 2020

Automotive terminal is an electronic or electromechanical device that offers vehicle connectivity solutions and is used to connect load or charger with the cells or batteries in automotive vehicles. Since vehicle functionality depends mainly on the proper operation of these electronic devices, it is important that each automotive wire terminal, as well as the connector, is durable and protected.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive terminal market was USD 13.53 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 27.41 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.61 % during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production and also government mandates on the active and passive safety of vehicles. Also, rising investment in infrastructure, construction activities and also increasing vehicle sales are also expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also anticipated to be the fastest growing market for automotive market in the forecasted period due to the rising awareness among people regarding advanced vehicle electronics as well as convenience inside the vehicle.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global automotive terminal market is mainly driven by higher disposable income among people, the evolution of energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected, autonomous and also semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to create opportunities. However, the growth of the global automotive terminal market is hindered by design issues in developing terminals for high voltage use, terminal design mainly to handle vibrations and lack of guarantee of long-term reliability of the terminals

Industry Trends and Updates

Delphi Technologies, a global leader in vehicle propulsion has planned to invest in PolyCharge America Inc., a start-up established mainly to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This new technology will help in making high-power inverters smaller, lighter and also more tolerant to high temperatures.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a Japan-based company has planned announced that it will make a capital investment of 8 billion yen into Hokkaido Sumiden Precision Co. Ltd. which is the production base for the group’s cemented carbide inserts. These inserts once produced will help in a variety of industrial fields such as automotive, energy and also aerospace industries.

