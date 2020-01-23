Medical Display Monitor Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The growth of the global medical display monitor market is mainly driven by the rising incidents of chronic diseases, increasing usage of hybrid operating room (OR) technologies, surging demand for minimally invasive treatments, and availability of advanced monitors. In 2017, the market attained a size of $2.1 billion, and it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023). These monitors are used to display the patient’s anatomy for correct diagnosis and treatment. Surgeons, radiologists, and physicians heavily depend on these monitors for providing quality healthcare.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-display-monitor-market/report-sample

On the basis of resolution, the medical display monitor market is classified into up to 2 MP, 3 MP–4 MP, 5 MP–8 MP, and above 8 MP. Among these, during the historical period (2013–2017), the 5 MP–8 MP classification dominated the market in terms of revenue, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Monitors with this resolution range offer better-quality images, when compared to others, for several diagnostic and surgical purposes. Further, colored medical display monitors are used more than the monochrome ones, as they provide improved visualization effects.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-display-monitor-market

Increasing incidents of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart diseases, are one of the major drivers behind the progress of the medical display monitor market. As per the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., in 2017, the estimated number of cancer cases was estimated to stand at 1,688,780. The organization also claimed that in the same year, around 13.0% of young populace would be affected by rare cancers in the ratio of 6 cases per 100,000 people. Similarly, in 2014, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare published Australia’s Health report after the 2007–2008 National Health Survey.

Thus, the surging incidents of chronic diseases is fueling the demand for enhanced medical display technologies, thereby augmenting the sales of such devices.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook