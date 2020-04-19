Medical Gas Analyzers Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Medical Gas Analyzers Market

Medical gases refer to those gases that are used in hospitals and are pumped to various hospital areas that include operating rooms, patient rooms, recovery areas, and others. The gases that are used in hospitals include medical air, carbon dioxide, piped oxygen, nitrogen, and nitrous oxide. Medical gas analyzers are essential to show the different quantities of gases that are remaining, the gas pressure that is currently applied to the different areas that are utilizing the gases and the operating condition.

Medical gas analyzers are important tools that are used to continuously monitor the different medical gases used for impurities and to ensure that they are at the correct pressure and the required quantities. Medical gas analyzers work on the principle that light is absorbed by a gas under the test. A beam of light is shone through an unheated chamber, and then the specific wavelengths that were absorbed. The concentration of the component in the fluid is proportional to the amount of light absorbed.

The report published on the global medical gas analyzers market focuses on the different key manufacturers located around the world and analyzes the market share of each manufacturer. The manufacturing sites used for the synthesis of the analyzers are discussed in detail along with the capacity and the production. An extensive industry overview of the whole market is also conducted and an analysis of the manufacturing cost for medical gas analyzers is carried out. A detailed analysis of the revenue earned from the medical gas analyzers is included in the report.

Key Players of Global Medical Gas Analyzers Market =>

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MEECO Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Novair Medical, Roscid Technologies, The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc. and Fluke Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global medical gas analyzers market can be divided into different market segments according to the different product types available, the various equipment, the different modality types of medical gas analyzers available and the various technologies by which the devices operate. According to the product type, the devices are single gas analyzer and multiple gas analyzer, the equipment is listed as monitoring systems, vacuum systems, flow meters, regulators and concentrators, the different modality types are handheld analyzer, portable analyzer, and benchtop analyzer, and technology segments them into electrochemical analyzer, infrared analyzer, and optical analyzer.

Regional Analysis

The global medical gas analyzers market is segmented into five regions namely the Middle East, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and North America. The leading region is predicted to be North America due to its implementation of standard safety policies in general healthcare services and higher adoption of technologies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high investment by major market players. The National Center for Health Statistics stated that the number of cardiovascular disease surgeries conducted was 11.7 million and a total of 54 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018. Medical gas analyzers are essential for patients that have undergone cardiovascular surgery.

Industry News

Scientists have developed a portable breath analyzer to identify whether a patient has acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The device promises to reduce healthcare costs for a potentially life-threatening disease and increase the rate of survival. The device uses gas chromatography to identify and analyze the molecules present in a patient’s breath.

