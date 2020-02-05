Medical Grade Coatings Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis



Medical Grade Coatings Market: Report Description

This study on the medical grade coatings market offers an eight-year forecast for the global medical grade coatings market from 2019 to 2027. This study of the medical grade coatings market considers 2018 as the base year with market values estimated for 2019 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2027. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in the medical grade coatings market study has been represented from 2019 to 2027.

This medical grade coatings market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison, and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global medical grade coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2027, in terms of value. The growing healthcare industry and the high demand for medical devices are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of medical grade coatings in the global market.

Medical grade coatings range from lubrication and anti-microbial liquids to water-resistant polymer. Each type of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices for many applications. Many types of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices such as lubricants, hydrophilic, hydrophobic, anti-microbial, and drug-eluting, among others. Lubricant coatings are used on medical devices that require extra assistance in besting inserted into the biological opening or other medical devices. Hydrophilic surface coatings are used on many medical devices such as tubes, as these require more wettability in order to properly function with body tissues and fluids. Antimicrobial coatings are used on medical devices that come in contact with sensitive bodily fluids such as blood or urine. These devices need to be sanitized with antimicrobial coatings to prevent the infection from external bacteria spreading into the body.

The report on the medical grade coatings market carefully analyses the market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as by material, application, type, formulation, and region. This medical grade coatings market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a detailed understanding of the market. The medical grade coatings market report begins with the definition of the market, followed by the market background, market dynamics, and an analysis of the market by key segments, regional analysis of the market, and the competition landscape. Each section of the medical grade coatings market report includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts, and key opinions collected from various industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Medical Grade Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Material

By Application

By Type

By Formulation

By Region

PTFE

PVDF

Silicone

Parylene

Metals

Others (FEP, PFA, etc.)

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Gynaecology

Orthopaedics

Dentistry

Others (Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, etc.)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Anti-Microbial

Drug-Eluting

Others (anti-blocking, anti-thrombogenic, etc.)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

Middle East & Africa

The medical grade coatings market report begins with an introduction of the market, which includes the market taxonomy and product definition with respect to the global medical grade coatings market assessment. In the following section, the medical grade coatings market report describes the market development background, covering industry factors and macro-economic factors affecting the medical grade coatings market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the medical grade coatings market report discusses the dynamics of the market such as drivers (demand and supply side), restraints, opportunities, and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. The market potential for manufacturers has been presented in the following section of the same chapter. This section also includes an assessment of the impact of market dynamics on the global medical grade coatings market.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Consumption in KT) projections for the medical grade coatings market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global market represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present medical grade coatings market scenario and growth prospects in the global medical grade coatings market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the medical grade coatings market and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and demand for medical grade coatings across concerned regions, the report has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Another significant feature of the medical grade coatings market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the medical grade coatings market, sub-segments, and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the medical grade coatings market.

In the concluding section of the medical grade coatings market report, a competitive landscape of the medical grade coatings market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the medical grade coatings market, and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes medical grade coatings manufacturers. This section in the medical grade coatings market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the medical grade coatings market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include DowDupont Inc., Royal DSM, Surmodics Inc., Hydromer Inc., Biocoat Inc., Precision Coating Co. Inc., AST Products Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Specialty Coatings Systems Inc., Medicoat Ag, Aculon Inc., and Medtronic.

