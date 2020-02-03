Medical Image Analysis Software Market Is Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market

segmentation categories such as solution, mass, band, orbit, propulsion type, application, and geography. Based on solution, the market has been divided into hardware, software, data processing and launch service. By mass, the market has been categorized into 500 Kg – 1000 Kg (Medium Satellites) and above 1000 Kg (Large Satellites). By band, the market has been divided into X-Band, K-Band, Ka-Band, and Others (Ku Band). On the basis of Orbit, the market is segmented into GEO (Geo-stationary Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit), LEO (Low Earth Orbit), and HEO (Highly Elliptical Orbit). By propulsion type, the market is divided into chemical propulsion and electrical propulsion. Electrical propulsion is further segmented into Electrothermal, Electromagnetic, and Electrostatic. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into navigation and mapping, communication, reconnaissance, and others (earth observation and remote sensing). Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Medium and Large Satellite Market for Space Industry: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Medium and Large Satellite Market for Space Industry: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Gomspace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SES SA, Inmarsat PLC, Airbus D&S, SpaceX, DigitalGlobe, UrtheCast, AMOS Spacecom, and EchoStar Corporation among others.

The global medium and large satellite market for space industry has been segmented as follows:

Global medium and large satellite market for space industry

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Data Processing

Launch Service

By Mass

500 Kg – 1000 Kg (Medium satellites)

>1000 Kg (Large satellites)

By Band

X-band

K-Band

Ka-band

Others

By Orbit

GEO (Geo-stationary earth orbit)

MEO (medium earth orbit)

LEO (Low earth orbit)

HEO (Highly elliptical orbit)

By Propulsion Type

Chemical Propulsion

Electrical Propulsion Electrothermal Electromagnetic Electrostatic



By Application

Navigation & Mapping

Communication

Reconnaissance

Others (Earth Observation and Remote Sensing)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



