Global Market

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

Published

2 mins ago

on

Medical imaging refers to different imaging techniques used to visualize parts of the body, organs or tissues to aid in clinical diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment. Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue which ensures that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. These help in providing improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results.

Demand Scenario

The global medical imaging phantoms market was USD 117.24 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 146.56 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads market owing to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments, investments in cutting edge research, rising emphasis on remedies for diagnosis concerns and the presence of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to gain market share during the forecast period which is attributed to large number of underserved patients, rise in proportion of urban population, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical imaging phantoms, favourable insurance policies and rise in disposable income of people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms such as improved medical imaging, reduced exposure to radiation, increase in efficiency of medical devices and rise in the adoption of advanced imaging methods are some of the factors that drives the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Some of the factors such as cost concerns, human resource & time constraints, and highly complicated maintenance are anticipated to restrain the global market in the near future.

Industry Trends and Updates

Development of a universal medical X-ray imaging phantom prototype is undertaken which should be easy to use and would have features like automatic data analysis, pass/fail reporting, and corrective action recommendation. In addition, the presence of a universal phantom would especially be of value in low-income countries where finances and human

resources are limited.

Global Market

Automotive Terminal Market– Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2025

Published

3 seconds ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Automotive terminal is an electronic or electromechanical device that offers vehicle connectivity solutions and is used to connect load or charger with the cells or batteries in automotive vehicles. Since vehicle functionality depends mainly on the proper operation of these electronic devices, it is important that each automotive wire terminal, as well as the connector, is durable and protected.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive terminal market was USD 13.53 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 27.41 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.61 % during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production and also government mandates on the active and passive safety of vehicles. Also, rising investment in infrastructure, construction activities and also increasing vehicle sales are also expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also anticipated to be the fastest growing market for automotive market in the forecasted period due to the rising awareness among people regarding advanced vehicle electronics as well as convenience inside the vehicle.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global automotive terminal market is mainly driven by higher disposable income among people, the evolution of energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected, autonomous and also semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to create opportunities. However, the growth of the global automotive terminal market is hindered by design issues in developing terminals for high voltage use, terminal design mainly to handle vibrations and lack of guarantee of long-term reliability of the terminals

Industry Trends and Updates

Delphi Technologies, a global leader in vehicle propulsion has planned to invest in PolyCharge America Inc., a start-up established mainly to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This new technology will help in making high-power inverters smaller, lighter and also more tolerant to high temperatures.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a Japan-based company has planned announced that it will make a capital investment of 8 billion yen into Hokkaido Sumiden Precision Co. Ltd. which is the production base for the group’s cemented carbide inserts. These inserts once produced will help in a variety of industrial fields such as automotive, energy and also aerospace industries.

Global Market

Medical Disposables Market– Snapshot on Global Benefits 2025

Published

11 seconds ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Medical disposables are the products used in the medical field and are manufactured with medical grade materials and packed in sterilized conditions. These includes catheters, syringes, gowns, blood glucose strips and others which are meant for one time use for the prevention of spreading of infectious diseases.

Demand Scenario

The global medical disposables market was USD 228.17 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 317.04 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America leads the medical disposable market owing to factors such as the presence of developed healthcare facilities and infrastructure in USA and Canada, government initiatives, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, large patient pool, higher adoption rate of advanced technology and growing awareness regarding infection control and cross-contamination in healthcare fields.

The growth in Europe is due to factors such as increasing research activities and technological advancements in the region. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to factors such as prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of large number of players in medical disposable product development, increase in the per capita income and the growing awareness among people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drive the growth of medical disposables market include growing awareness regarding benefits of infection control, increased prevalence of infectious disease, growing need for healthcare assistance, and technological advancements and developments of new products. Stringent government approval policies and inefficient waste management systems hampers the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In April 2018, B. Braun Medical Industries opened five new and enhanced production plants and in Penang. The new state-of-the art facilities features the latest building and production technologies, manufacture medical devices for infusion therapy, pharmaceutical solutions and surgical instruments for the treatment of patients in Malaysia and around the world.

In January 2018, Terumo Corporation Integrated two of its R&D Facilities in Silicon Valley to Accelerate Development of Innovative Medical Devices. In November 2017, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies opened State of the Art “”Engineering Studio”” i.e. a centre for device innovation at Texas Medical Center to Accelerate Medical Devices Development.

Global Market

Automotive Upholstery Market– Revolutionary Trends 2025

Published

18 seconds ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Automotive upholstery comprehends the interior of any vehicle encompassing the seat covers, carpet, door insides, the trunk space, and the boot space. The prime need for automotive upholstery is to provide luxury to the passengers and a pleasing ambiance of the vehicle interiors. Automotive upholstery also helps distinguish the automobile brand from its competitors by providing an added value. This is mostly done by providing seat covers made from visually appealing and comforting material, providing overall fitments like the dashboard, steering wheel, door insides, etc. in an eye soothing colour scheme.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive upholstery market was USD 4.71 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 8.43 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

The market in the U.S. in specific has huge prospective in the upholstery segment chiefly because the people in the U.S. have a distinctive taste and style of customizing their cars according to their requirement. Asia Pacific region houses two of the biggest developing economies in the world – China and India. Both these countries are developing automotive hubs, where the demand for luxury vehicles is growing at a steady pace. Escalating vehicle production coupled with adding demand of the luxury segment will drive the automotive upholstery forward and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In the European market, the desire of consumers towards luxury brands is well known, but owing to the weak economy, demand from the European countries would be less compared to the Asian countries.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors influencing the growth of the market include augmented vehicle demand in the market with large available variety, increased customer requirement owing to awareness about automobile interiors, better proximity of raw material suppliers in the vicinity, breakneck competition between competing automotive firms, influence from popular media, and an rise in the number of affluent buyers. Though the automotive upholstery is more or less customizable, the leading factor in the decision making is the pricing point of the overall system and the fitment cost involved. The inconsistent cost of raw materials directly affects the overall production cost of the upholstery production which, in turn, affects the demand for the upholstery, especially in a price sensitive market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In April 2016, Faurecia’s Cover Carving Technology for automotive seats, has won the Automotive News PACE Award. The technology was successful in reducing the tooling costs by 80% and is 50% lighter than a plastic back panel. In 2016, Mercedes-Benz hit first in the global luxury brand sales pushing back BMW and Audi, where the Mercedes-Benz models majorly supplied with standard Tunja fabric for Upholstery. Synthetic leather is likely to be the largest segment of the Automotive Upholstery Market, by upholstery materials. This upholstery material is resistant to stain and easy to clean, making it an ideal automotive upholstery material. Due to its synthetic material, this leather type can be manufactured in a vast array of colours and textures. Synthetic leather is mostly used in automotive seat cars and the demand for it is anticipated to grow with growing vehicle production and rising consumption of seat covers. Automotive seat covers is projected to be the largest segment of the Automotive Upholstery Market, by application.

