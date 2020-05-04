Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

Published

2 hours ago

on

Press Release

In 2018, the market size of Medical Imaging Reagents Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging Reagents .

This report studies the global market size of Medical Imaging Reagents , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Imaging Reagents Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Medical Imaging Reagents history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Medical Imaging Reagents market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation, by Class

  • Contrast reagents
  • Optical reagents
  • Nuclear reagents

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segmentation, by Technology

  • Nanoparticles
  • Fluorescent proteins
  • Radiopharmaceuticals
  • Quantum dots

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segmentation, by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Drug discovery and development
  • Research and development

Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segmentation, by Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

  • Market growth drivers 
  • Factors limiting market growth
  • Current market trends 
  • Market structure
  • Market projections for the coming years 

Key highlights of this report

  • Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth 
  • Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements 
  • Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
  • An analysis of strategies of major competitors 
  • An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments 
  • Detailed analyses of industry trends
  • A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis 
  • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging Reagents product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Reagents , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Imaging Reagents in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Medical Imaging Reagents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Imaging Reagents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Medical Imaging Reagents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging Reagents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

At US$ 409 Mn Reached Dental Lasers Market With 4.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

55 seconds ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

The global demand for dental lasers is anticipated to grow moderately, in 2019, representing a growth rate of approximately 4.5 percent. As per a recently released in-depth analysis of the global dental lasers adoption by Persistence Market Research, the dental lasers market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 409 Mn—the market growth rate standing at 1.4X, through the assessment period of 2018-2026.

“The growing demand rate can safely be attributed to exploding laser application to treat dental diseases, including restorative removal and curing, caries prevention, dentinal hypersensitivity, cavity preparation, growth modulation, and other diagnostic purposes—all constituting hard tissue applications.

Dental lasers have also found increased adoption in soft tissue application comprising wound healing, photodynamic therapy for malignancies, removal of hyperplastic tissue, and photostimulation of herpetic lesion.

Apart from demonstrated procedure specificity, dental lasers have proved to be an effective tool owing to increased efficiency, comfortable dental treatment, more soft tissue control, and less bleeding”, explained a senior analyst of the company.

PMR foresees further growing dental lasers landscape—presently, at a high state of refinement considering substantial state of refinement. Moreover, laser-based photochemical reactions is expected to bring promising new results in dentistry applications, aimed at targeting cells, molecules, and pathogens.

Moreover, conservative soft tissue procedures using dental laser being covered under several insurance policies, is likely to drive dental lasers demand growth, the analyst further explains.

While diode lasers continue to remain a hit in dentistry, PMR also anticipates increasing prominence showcased by Nd:YAG Lasers, followed by Er:YAG—all falling under dental surgical lasers segment. Analysis of the global dental lasers market, projects dominance by dental surgical lasers, holding a whopping 80 percent of the total market share.

Soft tissue procedures carried out using diode lasers, through 2026, is projected to generate a revenue of approximately US$ 196 Mn, globally, considering its effectiveness in treating periodontal diseases.

Moreover, labial frenectomy conducted using diode laser is known to significantly reduce suturing during intervention and bleeding. Further, resulting in substantially lesser intervention time, less post-operative pain and discomfort—translating into faster operative wound healing.

Varying wavelength of diode lasers result in different levels of water absorption and efficacy of diode lasers is highly dependent on clinically managing and evaluating the biocompatibility and sterility of the char along with biocompatibility of the glass”, further explains the analyst. Er:YAG Lasers, a substitute for acid etching of enamel, and CO2 Lasers have showed significant success rate in dental procedures, versus Nd:YAG Lasers, which is contraindicated as it causes temperature build-up around the implants, resulting in melting of implant surface, in spite of its excellent sterilization characteristics.

Since, comfortable and minimally invasive procedures are the are an important goal of dental lasers, Er:YAG lasers have the ability to provide conservative restorative treatments, in hard tissue application, placing it in a fast moving growth pedestal, according to the study.

A highly consolidated dental laser landscapeis controlled by top three key players, including Biolase, Inc, Dentsply Sirona, and AMD Lasers—holding an approximate market share of 87 percent. Biolase, Inc, is the unrivaled player in the dental lasers market, with nearly 53 percent market share.

On the other hand, Dentsply Sirona and AMD Lasers, collectively hold dominance over 34 percent market share. High market consolidation is characterized by high technological intensity and proprietary technology, as per the report. The companies are focusing on technologically advanced new products to strengthen the product portfolio and solidify their market position, with a key focus on the emerging markets of Asia Pacific.

Moreover, regional expansions, strategic collaboration, and mergers and acquisitions will also remain core forward market strategies. Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Healthdent Technologies International, perfectly complementing Dentsply Sirona’s endodontics and restorative portfolio. The company, in 2018, expanded in North America, Shanghai, Italy, Austria, and Germany, further broadening its regional reach.

Market Restrainers

Apart from such technological innovations, PMR anticipates that easy availability of alternative products such as, anesthetics, dental probes, dental drills, and scalpels coupled lack of technical expertise in handling dental lasers could significantly impede the dental lasers market growth.

Company Profiles

  • Biolase, Inc
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • AMD LASERS
  • A.R.C. Laser
  • Convergent Dental
  • IPG Photonics Corporation
  • Elexxion AG
  • Laserstar Technology
  • J. MORITA CORP.
  • Fotona d.o.o.
  • Den-Mat Holdings LLC
  • Others
At US$ 643.3 Mn Reached Electrophysiology Ablation Market With 9.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Lying in the high growth-low revenue quadrant, the global electrophysiology ablation market is anticipated to expand at a stellar annual growth rate of 9.1 percent, standing at a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion by 2019 end, as per a recent market analysis by Persistence Market Research. The growing demand for electrophysiology (EP) is attributed to the advancing EP technologies with new ablation tools to improve atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments.

Moreover, implantable rhythm management devices for less invasive procedures combines with miniaturized diagnostic monitoring systems are also pumping revenue into the global electrophysiology ablation market.

In addition, electrophysiology ablation being the first line of treatment for arrhythmias, considered superior to antiarrhythmic drugs, is anticipated to be a key factor contributing to the electrophysiology ablation procedures.

Strategy Analysis through Competition Tracking

In a largely consolidated electrophysiology ablation market, key players with global recognition contribute approximately 88 percent revenue share to the global electrophysiology ablation market, with the top four players including Biosense Webster, Abbott Laboratories, MEDTRONIC PLC, and Boston Scientific Corporation contributing nearly US$ 1.1 Billion, collectively.

As per a senior research analyst, “Abbott Laboratories is expected to focus on diversification and globalization strategies by leveraging its core products. Biosense Webster Inc., on the other hand, is likely to focus on footprint expansion in emerging markets. Other leading companies including Boston Scientific Corporation and MEDTRONIC PLC are projected to focus on strategic collaborations with other key players and enhance product presence in other regions, respectively”.

Apart from the aforementioned strategies, the top four players have made advancements in heart rhythm therapy and ablation catheter, while also sustaining premium segment leadership, thereby further generating higher revenue share for electrophysiology ablation market.

Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific
  • Biosense Webster (Johnson&Johnson)
  • MEDTRONIC PLC
  • CathRx Ltd
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG.
  • Japan Lifeline Co
  • ATRICURE, INC.
  • Auris Health
  • Others.

Rehospitalization after Ablation Catheter Could Pose Challenges

Considered as the most superior treatment form for patients with drug refractory scar-associated ventricular tachycardia (VT), ablation catheter is also known to result in patients developing comorbidities such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and pulmonary disease, specifically in patients with myocardial infarction-associated VT. Increased risks and complications associated with ablation catheter, translate into frequent hospital admissions and higher cumulative hospital costs.

  • As per PMR analysis, in terms of product type, ablation catheter segment is projected to account for nearly 48.0% revenue share of the global electrophysiology ablation market, majorly attributable to the increasing demand for them in hospitals and community set ups combined with efficient product developments, wherein newer treatments for AF use ablation catheter focusing on specific areas of the heart to yield better outcomes.

However, several innovations and research have emerged around new mapping systems, allowing cardiologists, to view the source of atrial fibrillation. For instance, the Fixed Chaotic Sinning Approach, Atrial Fibrillation Driver Ablation, and 3-D Imaging for Ablation are some promising innovations, anticipated to determine the future of ablation catheter for AF. In the future, one could also expect robotic-driven advanced mapping and magnetic systems in the form of Stereotaxis for curing arrhythmia, amongst other novel innovations”, explained the analyst.

Opportunity Analysis: Multiple Use of Conventional Catheters

Although, the electrophysiology ablation market is dominated by the top four leading players, emerging companies are projected to develop revolutionary products, thereby broadening the application scope. For instance, CathRx’s ground-breaking range of electrophysiology catheters called Khelix, is stated to be the first ‘reposable’ diagnostic and therapeutic catheters for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias—allowing it to be used for 20 times in general practice of electrophysiology.

At US$ xx Mn Reached Aneurysm Clips Market With 1.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Rapid advancements taking place in the healthcare sector in North America are pushing revenues across medical devices markets. The region has witnessed a growth in the adoption of aneurysm clips to treat aneurysm, leading to a steady rise in revenue in the North America aneurysm clips market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is the second most prominent region in the aneurysm clips market, with China anticipated to be the most lucrative regional market within APEJ. According to a new research released by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the market for aneurysm clips in matured economies will record comparatively lesser growth than in emerging markets.

PMR forecasts indicate a steady growth in revenue in the global aneurysm clips market at a sluggish rate of 1.7% during 2018–2028. Global revenue is slated to reach US$ 21.5 Mn by the end of 2018.

The report identifies key factors responsible for revenue growth of the aneurysm clips market across key geographical regions. The availability of safe and effective aneurysm clips in an assortment of sizes and shapes is fueling adoption across the healthcare sector globally. Evolution in healthcare technology is backing the manufacture of advanced aneurysm clips.

Product evolution in the form of advanced raw materials used to manufacture aneurysm clips is making waves in the global aneurysm clips market. Conventional raw material used in aneurysm clips such as Silver has been replaced by metals such as Cobalt and Titanium. Innovations in technology and raw material have resulted in the launch of advanced aneurysm clips that are easy and convenient to use and offer enhanced patient comfort.

Increasing cases of brain aneurysm at a global level is another factor boosting the adoption of aneurysm clips across hospitals and healthcare facilities. Aneurysm is common among people in the age bracket 35 to 60 years and a significant increase in the global geriatric population is fueling the demand for neurointerventional devices such as aneurysm clips.

Technologically advanced aneurysm clips are used by healthcare practitioners to treat brain aneurysm and this is fueling sales of aneurysm clips across the world.

“The significant contribution of the internet and social media has led to a structured dissemination of information pertaining to aneurysm and effective ways to treat the condition, such as the use of aneurysm clips. Information on clinical management of aneurysm, availability and pricing of aneurysm clips, product feedback from physicians, R&D in product development, and defects in material compatibility is easily available to the general population on open source medical websites as well as on aneurysm clips manufacturer websites. This has created increasing awareness and confidence among patients of aneurysm leading to widespread product and treatment adoption; and is one of the key factors boosting growth in revenue of the global aneurysm clips market.” — Practice Head – Medical Devices, Persistence Market Research

Company Profiles

  • Aesculap USA (B.Braun)
  • KLS Martin Group
  • AS Medizintechnik GmbH
  • ADCA – Indústria e Comércio de Material Cirúrgico Ltda
  • Ortho-Medical GmbH
  • Peter LAZIC GmbH
  • Adeor Medical AG
  • Rebstock Instruments GmbH
  • Others

Key Insights from PMR’s Report on the Aneurysm Clips Market

  • The global aneurysm clips market is witnessing an increasing adoption of temporary aneurysm clips over permanent clipping. Temporary clipping helps reduce the risk of blood loss and obscuration of the operative area in the event of a rupture and hence is preferred by physicians in certain cases.
  • Another trend being witnessed is the growing adoption of titanium aneurysm clips over plastic and cobalt clips, despite the high pricing associated with titanium aneurysm clips.
  • The global market for aneurysm clips is highly consolidated at the top level with massive fragmentation being observed at the bottom of the pyramid – leading to competitive product pricing. Prices of aneurysm clips in the U.S are relatively high while the pricing structure in emerging markets is fairly low owing to the availability of branded as well as locally manufactured aneurysm clips. A competitive pricing structure is largely defined by the availability of a wide range of aneurysm clips in different sizes and shapes manufactured using different types of raw material and incorporating the latest technological innovations.
