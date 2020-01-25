Medical Radiation Shielding Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to2017 – 2025

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Medical Radiation Shielding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Radiation Shielding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

drivers and restraints influencing the market’s trajectory across all its segments. To present a holistic study, the report includes information obtained through proven research methodologies and from trusted industrial sources. It gauges the effect of Porter’s five forces and examines the investment feasibility for new players. Overall the report is intended to provide a clearer perspective of the global medical radiation shielding market to the readers.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Trends and Opportunities

Various factors support growth witnessed in the global medical radiation shielding market. The rising incidence of cancer will remain the chief driver, besides which the market will gain from the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapies for accurate diagnosis and cancer treatment. In addition, factors such as the increasing number of installation bases and diagnostic imaging centers, and the growing awareness about safety among people working in radiation-prone environment will aid the market’s expansion. The market is also likely to benefit from the expansion of the healthcare industry worldwide and the upward moving number of people covered under insurance schemes.

Strong growth witnessed in emerging nations will create an array of opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market. However due to the high cost of MRI scanners, it may witness a few restraints in the forthcoming years.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global medical radiation shielding market will continue witnessing lucrative opportunities in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Being a developed market, North America is an attractive hub for enterprises operating in the medical radiation shielding market. However, Asia Pacific will gradually emerge at fore during the course of the forecast period due to the growth witnessed by the market in India and China. Moreover, the rising awareness about radiation safety and the increasing funding in the healthcare sector will fuel the adoption of the medical radiation shielding technology in Asia Pacific.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global medical radiation shielding market are Nelco, Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Radiation Protection Products, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, Amray, and Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. among others. Policies adopted by the leading market players have a profound influence on overall operations. The report therefore includes their in-depth profiles covering recent marketing strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and product port-portfolios.

