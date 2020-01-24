Medical Thermometers Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of USD 1050 Million by 2022 | Analysis by 3M, Braun, Omron, Microlife, CITIZEN

Global Medical Thermometers Market Report 2020-2022 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Medical Thermometers Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Medical Thermometers Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Medical Thermometers Market Overview:

The Global Medical Thermometers Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Medical Thermometers market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.10% from 885 Million $ in 2014 to 970 Million $ in 2017, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Medical Thermometers market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Medical Thermometers will reach 1050 Million $.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Thermometers Market are rise in healthcare expenditure, lifestyle changes and healthcare awareness among general population. The medical application such as pediatric monitoring, continuous physical parameter monitoring for pregnant women and patient for under emergency is the high demand area for Medical Thermometers Market. Increasing awareness regarding fitness is one of the key drivers for Medical Thermometers Market. High adoption of gadgets for measurement of body parameters at home will provide the high growth opportunity for electronic medical thermometer market.

The Global Medical Thermometers Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Medical Thermometers Market is sub-segmented into Mercury-in-glass Thermometers, Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Disposable Thermometers and others. On the basis of End-User, the Global Medical Thermometers Market is sub-segmented into Home Health Aide, Hospital, Public Places and others.

As per the regional analysis, North America is expected to lead the global market owing to high awareness among people regarding regular physical parameter monitoring. Europe also shows the second largest market in the Medical Thermometers Market due to lifestyle changes and adoption of the technologically advanced medical device for home-based care. The Medical Thermometers Market in the APAC region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing prevalence of disorders such as malaria, dengue and swine flu.

Major Key Players:

1 Braun

2 Omron

3 Microlife

4 CITIZEN

5 Hartmann

6 ADC

7 Faichney

8 Riester

9 Radiant

10 Exergen Corp

11 Briggs Healthcare and More……………..

Latest Business News:

OMRON (December 10, 2019) – OMRON and Square Enix Launch Joint Research on “AI that Helps Motivate Humans” – OMRON Corporation and Square Enix Co., Ltd. announced today the commencement of joint research on “artificial intelligence (AI) that helps motivate humans for FORPHEUS, an innovative table tennis robot tutor that harnesses OMRON’s state-of-the-art technology. Through this joint research, the two companies aim to develop an AI algorithm that generates motivational feedback from vital data and other kinds of information, thereby establishing technology that brings out the ability to stimulate dramatic human growth.

Based on the philosophy of the founder Kazuma Tateishi,”To the machine, the work of the machine, to man the thrill of further creation”, OMRON is aim to shape a future that achieves “harmony between humans and machines,” with the latter bringing out the abilities and creativity of the former through the core technology “Sensing & Control + Think”. In 2013, the table tennis robot “Forpheus” was developed in order to introduce “harmony between humans and machines,” by the core technology “Sensing & Control + Think” in easy to understand. Since then, we have evolved our core technology every year to bring out human abilities. Featuring cutting-edge AI, robotics, and sensing & control technologies, the latest 5th generation FORPHEUS possesses playing skills high enough to maintain a rally with professional players. The robot’s excellent coaching skills promote the growth of human players by optimizing returns and providing players with personalized tips based on a thorough understanding of each individual person.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Medical Thermometers Market.

