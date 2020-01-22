ENERGY
Medical Tourism Market 2019: Emerging Trend, Increasing Demand, Development Factors, Challenges, Applications, Future Projections, Business Revenue and Forecast 2025
The global medical tourism market size is expected to reach USD 44.26 million by 2025. Owing to ever increasing cost of medical treatment, availability of skilled labor, higher rate of chronic diseases and relaxed government policies are the major factors driving the global medical tourism market.
Adroit Research launched a study titled, “Global Medical Tourism Market Size 2017 By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility Treatment, Eye Surgery and General Treatment), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global medical tourism market value for a period ranging between 2014 to 2025, where 2014 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global medical tourism market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as restrains and drivers.
Malaysia, Singapore, Costa Rica, Thailand, Turkey India, and Dubai are the most popular destinations in regards to medical tourism. Availability of economic benefits related to the medical treatment, improved healthcare infrastructure and growing number of standard medical centers and hospitals have resulted in developing the medical tourism industry in the above mentioned countries over the last decade and this development is anticipated to boost the demand for the market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the global medical tourism market is benefitting not just the patients who choose to find high quality medical treatment and care at low costs by crossing national borders, but also, the hospitals which are expanding more than ever, insurers who are finding new markets and medical professionals who are finding more and better opportunities. It is a growing sector across the globe. Apart from the financial benefit, patients have the best possible outcomes for their medical conditions.
The low cost of treatment and post treatment services are the major factor due to which the demand for medical tourism market size is growing. For instance, majority of the patients from United States travel abroad for different types of treatments such as dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, orthopedics treatment and cardiovascular treatment. The cost for the treatment is also low and the patient who travels can save around 25% – 80%. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the number of geriatric patient has resulted in these patients traveling abroad for medical treatments as well as vacations for recuperating.
A range of packages are being offered by the hospitals such as spas, post-operative care and other wellness program. The easy availability of healthcare professionals through online consultation and also availability of translators in the hospitals to overcome the language barrier by the patients is fueling the growth in the medical tourism industry. Not all the medical bills are covered by the insurance companies, which makes the patients turn to countries abroad. Countries in Asia, Middle East & Latin America provide high quality medical services at a much lower rate, compared to the developed economies. There are companies, which cater to all-round needs of a medical tourist during their travel.
Advancement in technologies has caused a tremendous growth in the global medical tourism industry. EHR (Electronic Health Records), Mhealth, Telemedicine, Medical data banks are providing an additional push to the growth of the medical tourism industry. Additionally, the health care data has been increasing day by day. Governments have been promoting the development of healthcare databases which will help the doctors on real time basis. Doctors can also go through the patient’s data and can advise patients. Government as well as the hospital portals are highlighting the availability of various travel options, cheaper insurance and costs of treatment, preparatory aspects, and tariff options required before travelling to the country to ease the journey of inbound medical patients.
The key players in medical tourism industry that are majorly promoting and increasing the demand for the market are Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited, Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre, Asian heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis healthcare Ltd., Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Prince Court Medical Centre.
Key segments of the global medical tourism market
Type of treatment, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)
Cosmetic Treatment
Dental Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedics Treatment
Bariatric Surgery
Fertility Treatment
Eye Surgery
General Treatment
Regional Overview, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Scandinavia
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Thailand
Singapore
Central & South America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Key players analysed
Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited
Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre
Asian heart Institute
Bumrungrad International Hospital
Fortis healthcare Ltd.
Min-Sheng General Hospital
Raffles Medical Group
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital
Prince Court Medical Centre
Global Metamaterials Market – Industry analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Product, Application, and End-Use Industry
Global Meta-Materials Market was value US$ 442 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 17560 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 58.45 % during the forecast period.
Global Metamaterials Market
Variety in design functionalities, anti-glare coating application and invisibility cloak for stealth aircraft are major growth drivers of metamaterials market. Escalating demand from the aerospace and defence industry, increasing usage of antennas for communication, growing demand for wireless mobile communication drives the metamaterial market.
High capital investment from public and private sources and highly skilled researchers for product commercialization are several opportunities to metamaterial market. Cost of synthesization of metamaterials hampers the market growth to some extent. Metamaterial usage in the solar power system and metamaterial-based radar for drones poses a lucrative opportunity to metamaterials market. Unavailability of Technology for Mass Production is s key challenge to the market.
Antenna and radar accounted for the largest share of the metamaterial market based on application segment in 2017. Usage of an antenna for major communication applications such as satellite communication, Wi-Fi routers and radar communication due to industrialization and robust digitalization.
Frequency selective surface segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Frequency selective surfaces (FSS) are widely used as a spatial filter for the design of absorbers, radomes, dichroic plates, and reflector antennas in the microwave and millimetre wave frequency regime. FSS structures are mainly employed to enhance the performance of the device within the specified band and reduce the radar signature outside the band.
Telecommunication industry segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted into increased use of metamaterial such as increase in use of electrically small antennas in applications such as telephone network, television network, and satellites boosts the rapid use of metamaterial medium in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, the optics segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is a region with a majority of developing and emerging economies. The rapid growth of consumer electronics, aerospace & defence, and medical sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China remained the largest market for antennas in Asia-Pacific followed by India, Japan, and South Korea.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding metamaterial market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in metamaterial market.
The Scope of the Global Metamaterials Market :
Global Metamaterials Market, by Product:
• Electromagnetic
• Double Negative Metamaterials
• Single Negative Metamaterials
• Electronic Bandgap Metamaterial
• Double Positive Medium
• Bi-Isotropic and Bi-Anisotropic Metamaterials
• Chiral Metamaterials
• Terahertz
• Tunable
• Photonic
• Frequency selective surface
• Other
Global Metamaterials Market, by Application:
• Antenna and Radar
• Sensors
• Cloaking Devices
• Superlens
• Light and Sound Filtering
• Upcoming Application
• Invisible Cloaking
• Acoustic Cloaking
• Acoustic Sensor
• EMC Shielding
• Superlens
• Strain Sensor
• Hyper Spectral Imaging
• Near-Field Optical Microscopy
Global Metamaterials Market, By End-use:
• Healthcare
• Telecommunication
• Aerospace and Defense
• Electronics
• Optics
• Energy & Power
• Other
Global Metamaterials Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• Echodyne Inc.
• Fractal Antenna Systems
• Evolv Technologies
• JEM Engineering, LLC.
• Kymeta Corporation
• Mediwise
• Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.
• MetaShield LLC.
• Multiwave Technologies AG
• Opalux, Inc.
• Phoebus Optoelectronics, LLC
• Plasmonics, Inc.
• Teraview
Carburetor Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies like Keihin Group, Mikuni, Zama, Walbro, Holley, etc
Global Carburetor Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Prime Manufacturers, Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Regions, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
Market Info Reports Added New Latest Study On Overview of Carburetor Market: The Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market and describes necessary factors like Top manufacturers, production worth, leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, key regions and CAGR, numerous stakeholders, SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Professional Global Carburetor Market volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the Carburetor market.
Leading players covered in the Carburetor market report: Keihin Group, Mikuni, Zama, Walbro, Holley, TK, Bing Power, DELL’ORTO, Ruixing, Fuding Huayi, Zhanjiang Deni, Fuding Youli, Huayang Industrial, Zhejiang Ruili, Kunfu Group, Ruian Sunshine, Fujian FuDing JingKe, Kinzo, Wenzhou Zhongcheng, Keruidi and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Diaphragm Carburetor
Float-Feed Carburetor
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Motorcycle & Powersports
Universal Gasoline Engines
Automotive
Others
Global Carburetor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million till 2025, rising at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2025.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Carburetor Market Report:
- Top Key Company Profiles.
- Main Business and Rival Information
- SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
- Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share and Size
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Carburetor market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Carburetor market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Carburetor market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Carburetor market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the market.
For More Information (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/19164/carburetor-market
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of Carburetor market?
- What are the key factors driving the Global Carburetor market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Carburetor market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Carburetor market?
- What are the Carburetor market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Carburetor industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?
Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market by Top Key players: Mustang Survival, Astral, Survitec Group Limited, The Coleman Company, Kokatat, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), MTI – Marine Technology, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Research Report 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Personal Flotation Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Flotation Devices development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Personal Flotation Devices market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Personal Flotation Devices market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Personal Flotation Devices Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: Mustang Survival, Astral, Survitec Group Limited, The Coleman Company, Kokatat, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), MTI – Marine Technology, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, Aqua Lung International, Harmony, JimBuoy, ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR, O’Brien, Hansen Protection, Johnson Outdoors, Stormy Lifejackets, Spinlock, SeaSafe Systems, Stearns, Onyx, Stohlquist, Kent Sporting Goods, Phantom Aquatics, Grundens, and Promate
Personal Flotation Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Personal Flotation Devices Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Personal Flotation Devices Market;
3.) The North American Personal Flotation Devices Market;
4.) The European Personal Flotation Devices Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Personal Flotation Devices Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
